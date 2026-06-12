Caitlin Clark’s Nike Signature Shoe Release Seems Imminent

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have had a rocky start to the 2026 WNBA season, but Clark is on solid footing with Nike.

Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike shortly after the Fever drafted her No. 1 overall in April 2024, as reported by The Wall Street Journal at the time. As part of the pact, Clark received her own signature shoe.

Two All-Star seasons later, Clark has yet to debut her Nike signature sneaker, but she appeared to take two giant steps toward its release this week.

Caitlin Clark Teases Nike Signature Shoe Release

Clark debuted the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Midwest Lakes” PE on June 8. During her pregame media availability, she playfully toyed with a reporter who said he liked the “Midwest Lakes,” but he couldn’t declare them a favorite because he’s waiting on her signature shoe. “OK, well, very, very, very, very, very soon,” Clark said with a smile.

Then, for the Fever’s overtime win over the Chicago Sky on June 11, Clark busted out the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Eras Tour” PEs.

life of a hooper 🏀😉 Caitlin Clark debuts new Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tours" PE’s for tonight's matchup against Chicago 🌈🪩 pic.twitter.com/U6K5CG5wuX — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 11, 2026

For the uninitiated, the color way is an homage to Taylor Swift’s generational, record-breaking The Eras Tour, which Clark attended twice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in November 2024. Sean Gregory later wrote in Clark’s TIME Athlete of the Year profile that Swift gifted Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise along with a personal note about how inspired Swift felt by Clark.

Nike must have found some way to stitch some of that magic must have been interwoven into the “Eras Tour” PEs because Clark went off for 32 points and 10 assists while wearing them against the Sky.

After the game, Clark reposted B/R Kicks’ photo of the “Eras Tour” PEs to her Instagram Story and wrote, “Last PE to debut and I think it was our best work [zany face emoji].”

That must mean that the next launch on deck is Clark’s signature sneaker.

What Clark Has Said About Signature Shoe Design Process

Last August, Nike formally introduced Clark as its newest signature athlete and simultaneously unveiled her signature logo — an interlocking of two Cs.

Fittingly enough, Clark opened up about designing her first Nike signature shoe while appearing on Swift’s fiancé’s podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“Honestly, the process started at the end of my senior year when I was at Iowa because I was deciding what shoe company I was gonna go with,” Clark said on the episode published on New Year’s Eve. “I talked to Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, and they all offered my a signature shoe — obviously, some faster than others. Everybody knows Nike makes the best product; it just kind of takes a little bit longer. I grew up wanting to be a Nike athlete.”

Clark identified the “most challenging part” as wanting the design “to be unique, but at the same time, I have to be comfortable wearing it.”