Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston Make History in Fever’s Win Against Sky

The Indiana Fever blew a 19-point lead against the Chicago Sky on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever still escaped with a 114-106 win in overtime to improve to 7-5 for the season and 3-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Aliyah Boston dropped a career-high 34 points, adding 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Caitlin Clark had 32 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. She went 8-for-18 from the field and a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line.

According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Clark and Boston became the first teammates in WNBA history to have a 30-point double-double in the same game.

It’s an amazing accomplishment for the Fever duo, but the team still has a lot of work to do and improve on. They had a huge lead and let it slip away, which nearly cost them the win.

Caitlin Clark Called For Her Third Technical Foul

Officiating remains a source of frustration for Caitlin Clark this season. She has been in foul trouble multiple times already, which has been one of the reasons for her rough start to the campaign.

Midway through the third quarter, Clark was trying to stop the Chicago Sky’s run by driving to the basket. She got past Azura Stevens, who seemingly blocked the shot, though there was contact.

Clark thought she was fouled and argued with the referees, as per Cydney Henderson of The Indianapolis Star. She was called for a technical foul one possession later, which was her third of the season.

The Indiana Fever star’s first technical foul was on May 13 against the Los Angeles Sparks. She was not happy with being called for an offensive foul, which led to an argument with a referee. She acknowledged after the game that she deserved the technical foul and the official was right.

Her second technical was called on May 22 against the Golden State Valkyries. It was part of a double technical call following a scuffle between Clark and Janelle Salaun before halftime. Clark was also called for her first flagrant foul of the season by setting a hard screen on Veronica Burton in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark Comments on Technical Foul

Speaking to reporters after the game, Caitlin Clark was asked about her third technical foul of the season. Clark shared that she wanted to get called for a technical foul to get the attention of the referees. She thought it became an advantage for her since the officials began calling fouls for her for being aggressive in driving to the basket.

“Definitely deserved,” Clark said, via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. “But I wanted it because after that, I got to the free-throw line more.”

Clark went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Fever are back in action on Saturday against the Connecticut Sun.