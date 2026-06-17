Caitlin Clark Posts Reaction to Prestigious WNBA Announcement

The Indiana Fever are as hot as they’ve been all season behind superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA announced an honor involving her recent accomplishments.

The league on Monday, June 15 named Clark the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on the strength of 25.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. She also shot 49 percent from the field and hit 38.5 percent of her 3-point attempts, as Indiana went 3-0 with victories over the Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun.

Clark re-posted a graphic celebrating her achievement, which the Fever initially shared on its team social accounts.

She shouted out her younger brother, Colin Clark, who can be seen in the background of the graphic cheering her on from the stands.

“@ColinClark26 Congrats on making the graphic,” Clark wrote on Tuesday.

Fever Winners of 4 Consecutive Games, as Caitlin Clark Vaults Team Up WNBA Standings

Clark and her teammates continued their winning ways on Tuesday night with a 113-91 rout of the Toronto Tempo. It was the Fever’s fourth consecutive victory and fifth win in six games.

The streak has lifted Indiana from a .500 team at 4-4 on May 30 to a 9-5 record halfway through June and occupancy of the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Fever are technically in seventh place out of 15 teams in the entire league, though they are tied in the win/loss columns with the Golden State Valkyries (No. 6) and Dallas Wings (No. 5). All three squads are just a half-game back of the Dream (9-4), who are currently in fourth place.

Clark poured in 21 points and added 14 assists along with five rebounds in the Fever’s win against the Tempo at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tuesday. Indiana next takes the court on Thursday, June 18 against Atlanta in a second straight home contest for the Fever.

Caitlin Clark Leading Fever’s Star Trio Alongside Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston

Clark is producing another strong season in her third WNBA campaign.

She is currently averaging 20.3 points, 7.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 31.4 minutes per night. Clark has missed two of her team’s 14 contests to this point in the season.

Her shooting numbers are still somewhat troublesome, as Clark has connected on just 40.7 percent of her total shots from the field and 34.0 percent on attempts from behind the 3-point line. That said, those numbers are up 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively, over her career averages.

Clark is also taking better care of the basketball this season, committing 4.5 turnovers per contest compared to her career mark of 5.3 turnovers per night.

Injuries plagued Clark’s campaign in 2025, and the Fever roster as a whole. However, Clark’s frequent absence cleared a pathway for Kelsey Mitchell to firmly establish her WNBA stardom, which she has carried over into this season in major way.

Mitchell is also averaging 20.3 points per outing to go along with 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds. She is the third member of the star trio around which Indiana has constructed its team. Alongside Clark and Mitchell is center Aliyah Boston, who boasts averages of 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.