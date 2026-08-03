Caitlin Clark Made Bold Prediction About Fever Teammate

While the Indiana Fever fell short against the Minnesota Lynx, 108-100, on Sunday, they still had some spectacular performances.

The star of the game for the Fever was All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, putting up a game-high 37 points. Mitchell shot 14-of-21 from the field and made 6-of-8 three-pointers in the loss.

Her teammate, Caitlin Clark, did pretty well herself with 19 points and 10 assists. Despite Clark always getting the spotlight, Sunday was all about Mitchell’s red-hot streak of late.

Caitlin Clark Praised Kelsey Mitchell’s Performance With a Bold Prediction

During the Fever’s post-game press conference, Clark was asked about Mitchell’s performance and her recent run. Clark had nothing but praise for her teammate and even added a prediction of what’s to come.

“I mean, it’s really fun and obviously it makes my life easy, so I just try to give her the rock, but it feels like every time she shoots it, it goes in. And just the pace that she plays with, she always puts the defense under stress. Like, it’s really fun to witness up close. And, you know, she’s a hooper and she carries herself in the most professional manner. So it’s really fun for me to see and get to be her teammate, and she always has her foot on the gas, so expect 40 soon too.”

Mitchell’s 37-point performance meant that the Fever guard now has 14 straight games with 20 or more points. That is the second-longest streak in WNBA history. That was a season-high for Mitchell.

This season has been the best of Mitchell’s career, averaging 24 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game. She is currently second in the league in points per game.

Indiana Fever Ready to Lean on Kelsey Mitchell for Late-Season Push

Mitchell’s run has helped put her name in the conversation for WNBA MVP. She’s been the best scorer in the league over the last month, as she has gone neck-to-neck with Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

The Fever are going to need more of those kinds of performances from Mitchell. They are currently 19-11 after their five-game winning streak was broken. Indiana is in the sixth spot after the Dallas Wings jumped them in the standings.

Over the next two months, the ball is going to be in Mitchell and Clark’s hands more often to help the team in the playoff push. While losing to Minnesota was a setback, they still have a chance to move up in the standings and get a high seed in the postseason.

They are back in action on Thursday to play the Aces at home. That will be the game to really determine whether the Fever are ready to beat the top teams. Mitchell will have to play a crucial role in making sure that happens. 40 points would be a good goal to reach