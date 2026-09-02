Caitlin Clark Reacted to Being on Team USA Before World Cup Starts

Team USA is about to feature Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the World Cup for the first time on the professional level.

She had previously played with the FIBA Under-19 World Cup team that won gold in 2019 and 2021. Clark also played on the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship team that won in 2017.

With the first game just two days away, the excitement is growing for Americans to watch Clark on the court. She feels that same excitement.

Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Being on Team USA

Clark spoke with the official FIBA Basketball website to share her thoughts on being on Team USA. For her, this is a dream come true filled with plenty of excitement.

“It’s crazy, and I think you know, you get used to it,” she said. “I think at the same time, I almost think about it another way. Like, how lucky am I? This is pretty special and pretty cool, and there’s so many people that would kill to be in this spot and have this type of opportunity.” “Especially to play for the USA team, let alone play in the WNBA and live out your dream every single day. So I try to look at, look at it the other way and think about how lucky I am and how grateful I am.”

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is Ready to Roll for Team USA

There is a lot weighing on Clark’s shoulders for the World Cup after what happened with Team USA. They will be playing without Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury‘s Kelsey Plum after withdrawing due to injuries.

This means that Clark will have to do more with scoring and passing on the team. The good news is that Atlanta Dream‘s Angel Reese will be able to handle the paint for the team.

As long as Clark gets her opportuntities to score, Team USA should be in good position. There are other players like Dallas Wings‘ Paige Bueckers who can help with the scoring as well.

Their first game is Friday against China at 8:15 am EST. They then face Italy on Sunday and close things out against the Czech Republic on Monday.