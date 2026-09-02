Team USA Coach Didn’t Hold Back on Caitlin Clark Before World Cup

With the WNBA season on hold, the stage is set for the World Cup, and fans will see how Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark does with Team USA.

This will be the first time Clark plays for Team USA on the main women’s team. She had previously played with the FIBA Under-19 World Cup team that won gold in 2019 and 2021. Clark also played on the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship team that won in 2017.

After advancing through the qualifiers, Clark is ready to make her World Cup debut with the professional team. Her impact will no doubt be felt on Team USA.

Team USA Coach on Caitlin Clark’s Impact

While speaking with the media, Team USA head coach Kara Lawson talked about having Clark on the team. Lawson knows the kind of impact Clark can have throughout the World Cup.

“Caitlin’s focused. She’s had a great campaign with Indiana. I’ve gotten to watch her a lot in person this summer. So she’s locked in and ready to go,” Lawson said via USA Today. “She’s somebody that can change games with her ability to create pace, her ability to score, playmake, and so that’s something that is gonna be a great fit for the personnel that we have on this team. “Her ability to get going and get hot, and to stretch the floor, the spacing that she provides, the attention that she generally draws in the WNBA ― we’ll see if that’s the same. … We’ll have to see, since (it’s) her first time here, is how people defend her. Is it similar to what we see in the (United) States, or is it a little bit different?”

In 36 games this season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Team USA Needs Caitlin Clark to Step Up in 2026

With the latest news on A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum withdrawing from the World Cup, Clark is left to step up to the plate. Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and more will have bigger roles on the team.

Clark will run the offense and get Team USA into the positions they need to be in. She doesn’t need to be the top scorer, but her passing will make a significant difference.

Team USA could turn to her as their top three-point shooter, so the offense can keep moving. Clark is a difference-maker who could be the deciding factor between gold and silver.

Their first game is Friday against China at 8:15 am EST. They then face Italy on Sunday and close things out against the Czech Republic on Monday. Watch for Clark to be a factor in all three games before reaching the rounds that count towards the medals.