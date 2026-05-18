Caitlin Clark Shares Honest Reaction to Fever’s First Home Win of the Season

The Indiana Fever earned their first win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season on Sunday against the Seattle Storm. Caitlin Clark led the way with 21 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks. She found her shooting stroke, though her turnovers are still high at five.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Clark was asked about her thoughts on the Fever’s first home win of the season. She shared her honest observations regarding their 89-78 win, explaining the things they did well and the things they have to improve on.

“I thought we played with good pace, I thought we took good shots,” Clark said. “I don’t think we fouled as much in the first quarter as we did the next three quarters, so that probably helped us, probably could have played better defense there, too. (We) played better defense in the second half, but thought we were moving the ball well, thought we were getting good shots. We’re getting to the free throw line.”

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Clark was struggling with her shots in the first three games of the season before heating up late in the fourth quarter of their 104-102 loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday. She went 5-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. She did her damage at the free-throw line, going 9-for-9.

The Fever also received plenty of production from Sophie Cunningham, who had 17 points off the bench. Kelsey Mitchell also scored 17 points, while Lexie Hull added nine points and four rebounds.

Caitlin Clark Breaks Record in Win

After putting up 21 points and 10 assists against the Storm, Caitlin Clark became the WNBA’s all-time leader in 20-point, 10-assist games with 12. Clark achieved the feat in just 57 games and will likely have an unbreakable record when it’s all said and done.

According to CBS Sport’s Jack Maloney, Clark technically broke the record on Friday against the Mystics. She finished that game with 32 points and eight assists, but the WNBA made two stat corrections favoring the Fever superstar.

Clark was not credited with two assists, so the correction gave her 32 points and 10 assists for that game. Maloney added that the Iowa product is the only player in WNBA history with multiple 30-point, 10 assist games.

What’s Next For The Indiana Fever?

After their win over the Storm, the Fever improved to 2-2 for the season. They have two more games in their current four-game homestand. They will welcome the Portland Fire on Wednesday and the Golden State Valkyries on Friday.

The Fever will finish the first month of the season with two road games, visiting the Valkyries at the Chase Center on May 28 and the Fire at the Moda Center on May 30.

The schedule gets more hectic in June with 12 games, 7 of which are at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.