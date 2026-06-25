Colin Cowherd Blasts WNBA Over Treatment of Caitlin Clark

L

ike many, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has had enough of the WNBA’s treatment of Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark is undoubtedly the face of the league, yet she was left off the WNBA’s promotional post on Wednesday celebrating its 30th anniversary. The graphic still featured players such as Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and even Clark’s Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham.

The controversy only grew later that night during what many viewed as one of the worst-officiated games of the season, a 111-109 Fever loss to the Phoenix Mercury in which Clark exited with a back injury.

“The WNBA just keeps driving into a wall at full speed with Caitlin Clark. They have a commemorative poster for 30 years of the WNBA; Caitlin Clark isn’t on it. This isn’t an ode to the veterans who started the league — Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese are on it. When she broke into the league, you [the WNBA] moved her road games to accommodate the fans. She made such an impact that you transitioned to private jets. And yet Caitlin isn’t on the 30-year poster,” Cowherd said Thursday.

“Her games got double the ratings of A’ja Wilson, the best player in the league. This is a paranoid, weird, insular league.”

“It’s either incompetence or intentional, both are embarrassing… This is a paranoid, weird, insular league.”@colincowherd weighs in on the latest Caitlin Clark disrespect from the WNBA pic.twitter.com/TXdjVYBj2I — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 25, 2026

Fever Coach Stephanie White on Officiating

After the loss, Fever head coach Stephanie White did not hold back when discussing the officiating.

“Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency,” White said. “[Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called.”

White then referenced the most notable play of the game, in which Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas appeared to shove her fist into Clark’s throat while she was on the ground.

“The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating,” White added.

WNBA Suspends Thomas

While little was done in the moment, the WNBA announced on Thursday the play had been upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul and that Thomas would be suspended for one game.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension,” the league’s statement read.