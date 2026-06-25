Boomer Esiason Urges Caitlin Clark to Consider Leaving WNBA

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here is no question that Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is one of the premier faces of the WNBA.

That said, an ongoing debate that was further fueled following Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury is whether Clark is receiving proper treatment from the league.

That controversy has led to calls for Clark to potentially put the WNBA in a difficult position and leave to play elsewhere, something NFL legend Boomer Esiason suggested during his WFAN radio show on Thursday morning.

Esiason Suggests Overseas Move for Clark

Esiason made the bold suggestion that Clark should consider leaving the WNBA to earn “real money” and receive better treatment playing overseas.

“If I were Caitlin Clark, I would seriously consider going to play overseas somewhere and get royal treatment,” Esiason said. “And get real money.”

“I know Caitlin makes a ton of money off the court in terms of endorsements, and rightfully so,” he added. “But I think there is a petty jealousy, and she’s a straight white basketball player … she is not being treated with any sort of respect whatsoever.”

“If I were Caitlin Clark, I would seriously consider going to play overseas somewhere and get the royal treatment…she’s a straight white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect” – Boomer Esiason pic.twitter.com/zeFRdOMLVn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

Could Clark Actually Leave the WNBA?

The short answer is yes. Hypothetically, if she wanted to, Clark could leave the WNBA and likely command significant money playing internationally.

However, there could be drawbacks. Without playing in the United States, she could risk impacting some of her major endorsement opportunities. This includes a signature shoe deal with Nike, along with partnerships with Gatorade and State Farm.

Playing overseas is not uncommon. Many WNBA players compete internationally during the offseason. Even so, it would be surprising if Clark seriously entertained the possibility of leaving for an overseas league or a startup venture like Project B.

Stephanie White Voiced Frustration

The main reason this has become a debate is the way Clark is officiated, which at times appears noticeably different from the rest of the league.

Clark exited Wednesday’s game against the Mercury with a back injury, an issue she has been dealing with for much of the season. That comes after she appeared in just 13 games last season due to injuries.

Fever head coach Stephanie White erupted after the game over several plays involving Clark, including incidents from Wednesday night’s matchup.

“We have a generational talent and WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots [against her] right there that weren’t called,” White said. “Absolutely unacceptable.”

White specifically pointed to a first-half play involving Alyssa Thomas, who appeared to shove her hand into Clark’s neck while Clark was on the floor before stepping over her.

“No. 1, you’ve got to call it. It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful,” White added.