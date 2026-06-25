Caitlin Clark’s Coach Rips ‘Unacceptable’ WNBA Officials After Fist-to-the-Throat No-Call

Caitlin Clark left the Indiana Fever’s 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury with a back injury, but it was what happened before she exited that became the biggest story of the night.

Following the game, Fever coach Stephanie White accused both Mercury players and WNBA officials of repeatedly failing to protect Clark, calling two missed fouls “absolutely unacceptable” and describing one play involving Alyssa Thomas as “dangerous.”

Clark finished with 19 points and eight assists in 20 minutes before leaving with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter. White did not provide an update on Clark’s condition afterward but said the team would be “careful” because “it’s a long season.”

Caitlin Clark Takes ‘Cheap Shots’ During Fever Loss

The first controversial play came late in the second quarter.

After Clark tripped while driving to the basket, she fell to the floor during a loose-ball scramble. Replay appeared to show Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas driving her knee into Clark’s thigh before placing a fist into Clark’s neck while both players were on the floor.

No foul was called.

White said she immediately addressed the play with officials at halftime.

“I just saw it. I’m not sure if it had any impact on her health or not, but it was egregious,” White said in a press conference after the game. “The fact that it was a no-call. I heard about it at halftime. I brought it to the attention of the officials at halftime, yet we still had 11 fouls in the fourth quarter to their two? They still shot 24 free throws in the second half?”

“Number one, you gotta call it. It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful. And then number two, you’re aware of what happened two nights ago, and that (expletive) still happens? Absolutely unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.”

Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Calls Contact ‘Dangerous’ & ‘Disrespectful’

Play

A few possessions later, Clark pulled up for a three-pointer in transition when Mercury forward Valeriane Ayayi stepped underneath her landing space.

Officials called a landing-space foul and reviewed the play for a possible flagrant but declined to upgrade it.

White questioned that decision as well.

“The reckless closeout that they actually reviewed? And the foot still comes down on the defender’s foot that wasn’t upgraded? Absolutely disrespectful.”

She also criticized what she believes has been inconsistent officiating throughout the season.

“We spent all offseason looking at officiating. All offseason,” White said. “And I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. She is not called the same way everybody else is called.”

White said the contact Clark absorbed on Wednesday crossed the line.

“We have a generational talent and a WNBA superstar who had two cheap shots right there that weren’t called. And I just say again: absolutely unacceptable.”

She added, “The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous.”

Later, White explained why she felt compelled to publicly defend Clark.

“I wanted to come out and forcefully stick up for her because it was so egregious,” she said. “When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating.”

Caitlin Clark Eventually Left the Game With Back Injury

Clark remained in the game after the second play but was seen grabbing at her back.

With 5:15 remaining in the third quarter, she checked out and headed to the locker room. She did not return.

The injury also ended Clark’s streak of six consecutive games with at least 20 points and five assists.

White said the Fever will monitor Clark closely before determining whether she will miss any time.

Fans Demand Action From the WNBA

The no-calls quickly sparked strong reactions on social media, with many fans calling for the league to review the incidents.

“The refereeing is just out of control in the WNBA. If they’re not careful one of, and perhaps the best, of their superstars will get seriously hurt,” one fan wrote on X.

Another added, “Alyssa Thomas is the dirtiest player in the WNBA. She should be in the UFC, not the WNBA.”

A third fan posted, “Very disappointed in the refs for not calling that intentional attempt to maim.”

Another wrote, “If the league doesn’t look at this @wnba @CathyEngelbert and fine Thomas, there is no question CC should take her talents and run.”