Fever’s Caitlin Clark Delivers Final Message Before All-Star Game

The WNBA is officially in its All-Star break, with the game coming up on Saturday, when everyone will watch Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark perform.

This is the third straight year that Clark is participating in the All-Star Game since being selected number one overall by the Fever in 2024. She was invited to take part in the three-point contest, but declined to do so.

Now just focused on the game, this break is more about Clark continuing to heal from the back injury. More importantly, though, it’s about showing why she is one of the best in the league. She didn’t head to the break without saying something to her fans, though.

Caitlin Clark Sent a Message to Her Fans Before the All-Star Break

Clark took to her TikTok account to make a post going into the All-Star break for her fans. It was a short montage video of her plays in the Fever’s 123-88 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night. There was a caption that came with the video,

“See y’all after the break.”

In the win over the Sun, Clark finished with 27 points, 11 assists, and 2 rebounds. She had a critical moment late in the third quarter when she received her seventh technical foul of the season. If she gets one more during the season, she will be subject to a one-game suspension.

For the season, she has averaged 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Clark is currently tied for fourth in the WNBA in points per game.

Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever are Getting Ready for Second Half of 2026 Season

While Clark and her Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, are taking part in the All-Star Game, the rest of the team is resting up for the rest of the year. Indiana currently sits with a 17-10 overall record and is fifth in the WNBA Standings.

It won’t be an easy return for the Fever from the break with a three-game road trip next week. They first play the Seattle Storm on Tuesday and then the Portland Fire on Friday. The Fever conclude the road trip with an August 2 showdown against the top WNBA team, the Minnesota Lynx, on ABC.

This is going to be a tough back stretch of games for the Fever, but Clark has been heating up lately with her shooting. Indiana has also won seven of the last nine games, so they can compete with any team and are a threat to the rest of the league.