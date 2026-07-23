Caitlin Clark Bluntly Explained Seventh Technical Foul in Fever Win

It was another dominating night for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and her team after blowing out the Connecticut Sun by 35 points on Wednesday night.

Clark finished the contest with a game-high 27 points, while adding 11 assists and 2 rebounds in 27 minutes. She made 5 three-pointers and was 8-of-13 from the floor.

Almost everything about that game went perfectly until late in the third quarter, when Clark was called for her seventh technical foul of the year. That puts her in a bad situation where she is one technical foul away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Seventh Technical Foul

After the game, Clark was asked about receiving that seventh technical foul and why she was called for it. She was honest about what she did and why the referees felt they needed to do it.

“She said she was locking me up, so I said ‘scoreboard,’ and the ref didn’t like that.”

Caitlin Clark on her seventh technical foul, via @romeovillekid: "She said she was locking me up, so I said 'scoreboard," and the ref didn't like that." If Clark receives one more technical foul, she'll be suspended for a game. https://t.co/xwR7aSqns9 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) July 23, 2026

This is her second technical foul in the last week. She was called for one on Saturday against the New York Liberty after yelling at the referees to make a call that wasn’t made.

In 23 games this season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. She is now tied for the most technical fouls in the WNBA with Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese.

Indiana Fever Enter All-Star Break With Caitlin Clark Problems

This situation could get worse for the Fever if Clark can’t keep her composure in games. Playoffs are near for Indiana, so they can’t afford to lose their star player, even for one game, with how close it is near the top of the standings.

The Fever have jumped the Dream in the WNBA standings, sitting in the fifth spot. Indiana is falling behind the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, and Dallas Wings.

It’s an almost week-long break for the Fever before their next game on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. Until then, they will have to wait until Saturday to see their three players in the All-Star Game. Clark, alongside Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, will be participating in the contest.

After the All-Star break, the focus will be on the playoffs and making sure Clark can stay on the court without further injuries or technical fouls.