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Caitlin Clark Bluntly Explained Seventh Technical Foul in Fever Win

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It was another dominating night for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and her team after blowing out the Connecticut Sun by 35 points on Wednesday night.

Clark finished the contest with a game-high 27 points, while adding 11 assists and 2 rebounds in 27 minutes. She made 5 three-pointers and was 8-of-13 from the floor.

Almost everything about that game went perfectly until late in the third quarter, when Clark was called for her seventh technical foul of the year. That puts her in a bad situation where she is one technical foul away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Seventh Technical Foul

Indiana Fever v Phoenix Mercury

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 09: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever watches warm ups before the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fever defeated the Mercury 92-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After the game, Clark was asked about receiving that seventh technical foul and why she was called for it. She was honest about what she did and why the referees felt they needed to do it.

“She said she was locking me up, so I said ‘scoreboard,’ and the ref didn’t like that.”

This is her second technical foul in the last week. She was called for one on Saturday against the New York Liberty after yelling at the referees to make a call that wasn’t made.

In 23 games this season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. She is now tied for the most technical fouls in the WNBA with Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese.

Indiana Fever Enter All-Star Break With Caitlin Clark Problems

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first half of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This situation could get worse for the Fever if Clark can’t keep her composure in games. Playoffs are near for Indiana, so they can’t afford to lose their star player, even for one game, with how close it is near the top of the standings.

The Fever have jumped the Dream in the WNBA standings, sitting in the fifth spot. Indiana is falling behind the Minnesota Lynx, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, and Dallas Wings.

It’s an almost week-long break for the Fever before their next game on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. Until then, they will have to wait until Saturday to see their three players in the All-Star Game. Clark, alongside Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, will be participating in the contest.

After the All-Star break, the focus will be on the playoffs and making sure Clark can stay on the court without further injuries or technical fouls.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Bluntly Explained Seventh Technical Foul in Fever Win

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