Fever Determined Caitlin Clark’s Status for Showdown Against Lynx

The Indiana Fever are about to have their toughest match of the season against the WNBA‘s top-ranked Minnesota Lynx.

There is plenty on the line for the Fever after winning five straight games. They have scored over 100 points in each of those matchups, the most consecutive games to do so in WNBA history.

While it hasn’t been a concern of late, Fever star guard Caitlin Clark is still dealing with her back injury that cost her multiple games in June. The latest injury report showed whether Clark will continue her trend of playing hurt.

Caitlin Clark’s Status Versus Lynx is Revealed

Indiana had included three players on their injury report prior to the Lynx game. Starter Aliyah Boston was listed as probable with the right lower leg injury she had been dealing with. Damiris Dantas once again did not travel with the team, as she deals with her left knee injury.

As for Clark, she is once again listed as probable with the back injury. This has been her status for the last month, showing an encouraging sign that she is going to play.

Clark is coming off one of the best games of the season in the win against the Portland Fire. She finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. That was her fourth triple-double of her career, tied for the third most ever in WNBA history. It was also the most for a guard in league history.

This season, Clark is averaging 21.6 points, 8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in 25 appearances. She is coming off her third consecutive All-Star appearance.

Indiana Fever Face Massive Game Against Minnesota Lynx

This is one of those games that is considered a gut-check time for the Fever. Indiana has a chance to solidify itself as one of the best teams in the WNBA by beating the Lynx.

The guard play between Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is enough to give them hope that they can get it done. It’s also encouraging to see Boston continue to battle through her injuries and play through.

Minnesota has one of the most complete teams in the league with rookie sensation Olivia Miles and Kayla McBride leading the way. Getting Napheesa Collier back from her injury recently has completely changed the momentum of the season.

It’s going to be one of those matches that goes right down to the wire. The winner will be determined by who has the ball last in the contest. If the Fever have that chance, Clark will certainly get the call to make the final shot of the game.