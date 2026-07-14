Fever Share Promising Caitlin Clark Update Before Valkyries Game

Right before the Indiana Fever face one of their toughest matchups of the season against the Golden State Valkyries, there is still a question about guard Caitlin Clark and how she is holding up.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury and has been on a minutes restriction to avoid worsening it over the next two months before a potential playoff run. She played in the Fever’s 109-75 blowout win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. In 24 minutes, Clark recorded 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the victory.

With the Fever needing another dominant performance of that kind, they will be leaning on Clark to be ready to play. Fans finally got the answer they wanted to know about Clark’s status against the Valkyries.

Fever Share New Injury Report with Caitlin Clark Front & Center

The Fever released their team status report the day before tip-off, with Clark once again the only player on the injury list. It’s only good news for another game in a row, as Clark is listed as probable and appears to be on track to start against Golden State. There’s no word on whether her minutes will be restricted again.

This season, Clark is averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in 19 contests. She was selected to her third straight All-Star Game in her three-year WNBA career with the Fever.

Clark is at least trending in the right direction with the Fever after working through some tough injuries early in her career. Her soft-tissue injury last year sidelined her for the end of the season and into the playoffs, preventing her from helping Indiana at all during the postseason run.

There appears to be more optimism with Clark and being able to work through the pain. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Fever considered sitting her out in future games to manage it to the best of their abilities.

Indiana Fever Need Caitlin Clark Healthy for Final Push Through 2026 Season

The Fever are sitting at 14-9 and in fifth place in the WNBA standings. They have had some tough matchups over the last two weeks, but have fought through them all to win five of their last seven games. Their biggest wins were against the Aces, as they have beaten them twice, and they also beat the Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury during that stretch.

Things aren’t going to get easier for Indiana, with Golden State next on their schedule at home on Wednesday. They can also enjoy two more home games after that with matchups against the Seattle Storm on Friday and the New York Liberty on Saturday. Facing the Liberty on 24 hours’ rest will be an interesting challenge for this Fever team.

Clark will need to step up and help during this stretch, as the Fever look to stay in the thick of the playoff push and finally get that WNBA title they have been wanting since she arrived as the number one overall pick.