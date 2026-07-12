Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Las Vegas Aces Game

The Indiana Fever are set to take on the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Fever won their first meeting 84-68 on July 5, which was the first game of their current four-game road trip.

Caitlin Clark missed the game due to her back injury, which she re-aggravated on June 24 against the Phoenix Mercury. The Fever also dealt with injuries to Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham over the past week.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Aces Game

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for tonight’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark is the only player on the report. She’s listed as probable because of a back injury.

It wasn’t surprising since Clark has only played one game since June 24. She suited up for 16 minutes in the Fever’s 106-92 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. She finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

Clark didn’t get into her rhythm because the Fever used her in three-minute bursts as part of the medical team’s plan. The franchise is understandably being cautious with her since she missed 31 games last season due to multiple muscle-related issues.

The Iowa product has been dealing with her back injury since the start of the season. She has missed a total of four games this season and has been listed probable for the majority of the campaign.

Based on what has been happening this season, Clark will likely get cleared to play before the 9:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Caitlin Clark Not a Fan of Fever’s Return Plan

Speaking to reporters after her 16-minute return against the Los Angeles Sparks, Caitlin Clark expressed her frustration with the way she was used. Clark lamented how she couldn’t build enough momentum or get into her rhythm.

“It’s just really hard when you’re playing three minutes, (sub) out, three minutes, three minutes, then you’re on the bench,” Clark said, via The IndyStar. “It’s really, really hard to get into a flow. For the most part, I got good looks, some of them went, some of them didn’t. “I probably didn’t get to have a feel for the game as I usually do, like it’s just really, really hard for me to play in that scenario, but overall, my body feels great, so that’s the positive I can take from today.”

According to Chloe Peterson of The IndyStar, the Fever will not play Clark in three-minute bursts against the Las Vegas Aces.

Coach Stephanie White also revealed Clark is still going to be under a minutes restriction, possibly playing from 20 to 25 minutes.