Fever Injury Report Including Caitlin Clark Adds New Twist

Many Indiana Fever fans have been wondering how the team will handle Caitlin Clark’s situation on the court.

The Fever are about to have back-to-back home games on Friday and Saturday. They will start with a showdown against the Seattle Storm, then face the New York Liberty the next day.

Clark missed some time late in June with a back injury and has been on a minutes restriction in the last three games she has started. She will be going into this Storm match banged up after taking a knee to the quad in the 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night. How will the new injury report hold up for Clark entering this game?

Indiana Fever Share Caitlin Clark’s Status With a Wrinkle on Injury Report

The Fever released their latest injury report, which included Clark’s status. Just like the previous reports in the last week, she was listed as probable for the game against the Storm with a back injury. That leaves the door open for her to once again get the start.

The twist is that Clark was not alone on the report. Fever starting center Aliyah Boston was listed for the first time this week, with her status being questionable due to a right lower leg injury. If Boston is unable to play, Indiana could look to either Damiris Dantas or forward Myisha Hines-Allen to start in her place.

Boston played 25 minutes in the loss to the Valkyries. She finished the contest with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist.

Fever Might Be Playing Without Aliyah Boston Against Storm

Not having Boston would be a crushing blow for the Fever that could use her leadership and paint presence to help them against a Seattle team that continues to get better. This season, Boston has 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, and has started all 22 matchups she’s appeared in.

This will put more pressure on the forwards to step up in her absence to get the rebounds. The Fever will turn to forward Monique Billings to help grab more boards.

It might also force Indiana to consider a different kind of lineup, with more guards on the court and more perimeter play rather than attacking inside. This could end up being a good thing or a nightmare for the Fever.

Clark will be directly affected by this, too, as it will force her into a situation where she gets her wish and plays more. She hasn’t played more than 26 minutes in the last three games because of her minutes restrictions. That could very much be thrown out the door if Boston can’t start.

The next few days will be interesting to see how Fever head coach Stephanie White navigates the Boston and Clark situations with little room for error before the All-Star break.