Hi, Subscriber

Sophie Cunningham Got Candid About Conversation With Lynx Coach

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sophie Cunningham
Getty
Sophie Cunningham voices her confidence for 2026.

The Indiana Fever have been in the middle of a media firestorm over several different news stories.

It all started with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham making comments in an ESPN article about her stance on transgender players in sports. That was followed up by multiple rallies being held outside of Fever games.

Fever star Caitlin Clark got involved when she refused to address the question and wanted to focus on basketball. This led to a single conversation during the Fever-Minnesota Lynx game that had everyone talking.

Sophie Cunningham Gives Her Side of the Conversation With Lynx Coach

Sophie Cunningham

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JULY 28: Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever smiles after the win against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 28, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Before Sunday’s 108-100 Lynx win over the Fever, Cunningham was seen courtside having a conversation with Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was seen wearing a t-shirt in the game that said: “Trans Kids Belong.” Reeve had spoken about their conversation after the game. Now Cunningham shared her perspective on the conversation.

“I respect her for coming up in person. A lot of people hide behind screens,” Cunningham said. “She had stories about her point of view, and I had stories about my point of view. We left with love and respect.”

In 29 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest. She scored three points in the loss to the Lynx.

Indiana Fever Stay Focused on What’s Happening on the Court

Sophie Cunningham

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 09: Sophie Cunningham #8 of the Indiana Fever points to the fans after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on July 09, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fever defeated the Mercury 92-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Fever are keeping the focus on basketball with less than two months left in the season. With a 19-11 record, they are working their way up the standings and are currently fifth.

Cunningham will play a key role in that as the team’s top three-point shooter at guard. She averages over 23 minutes per game and is one of the top players off the bench.

Indiana will also be leaning on Clark and Kelsey Mitchell to hold up their end on offense. The Fever are the number one offense in the WNBA, averaging 96.5 points per game.

Coming up on the schedule are two critical matchups for the Fever. They will face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday and the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Those are games the Fever have to win to continue their momentum. Watch for Clark, Mitchell, and Cunningham to play roles in making that happen.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

0 Comments

Sophie Cunningham Got Candid About Conversation With Lynx Coach

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x