Sophie Cunningham Got Candid About Conversation With Lynx Coach

The Indiana Fever have been in the middle of a media firestorm over several different news stories.

It all started with Fever guard Sophie Cunningham making comments in an ESPN article about her stance on transgender players in sports. That was followed up by multiple rallies being held outside of Fever games.

Fever star Caitlin Clark got involved when she refused to address the question and wanted to focus on basketball. This led to a single conversation during the Fever-Minnesota Lynx game that had everyone talking.

Sophie Cunningham Gives Her Side of the Conversation With Lynx Coach

Before Sunday’s 108-100 Lynx win over the Fever, Cunningham was seen courtside having a conversation with Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve, who was seen wearing a t-shirt in the game that said: “Trans Kids Belong.” Reeve had spoken about their conversation after the game. Now Cunningham shared her perspective on the conversation.

“I respect her for coming up in person. A lot of people hide behind screens,” Cunningham said. “She had stories about her point of view, and I had stories about my point of view. We left with love and respect.”

In 29 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest. She scored three points in the loss to the Lynx.

Indiana Fever Stay Focused on What’s Happening on the Court

The Fever are keeping the focus on basketball with less than two months left in the season. With a 19-11 record, they are working their way up the standings and are currently fifth.

Cunningham will play a key role in that as the team’s top three-point shooter at guard. She averages over 23 minutes per game and is one of the top players off the bench.

Indiana will also be leaning on Clark and Kelsey Mitchell to hold up their end on offense. The Fever are the number one offense in the WNBA, averaging 96.5 points per game.

Coming up on the schedule are two critical matchups for the Fever. They will face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday and the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Those are games the Fever have to win to continue their momentum. Watch for Clark, Mitchell, and Cunningham to play roles in making that happen.