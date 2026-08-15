Fever Coach Dropped Perfect Caitlin Clark Comparison After Win

A 63-point second half sparked an impressive 98-87 Indiana Fever win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night, with Caitlin Clark as the star of the game.

After a scary injury late in the second quarter, Clark came out firing and put on a show for the home crowd. She finished with a team-high 29 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in the win.

It was another example of a performance from one of the WNBA‘s best players. Clark’s head coach shared some very strong words about her player after the game.

Fever Coach Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark’s Play in Win Over Wings

After the win, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media and was asked about Clark. White offered a great comparison to describe Clark’s style of play on the court.

“She’s like a maestro, the way that she really runs our offense. I think when we’re at our best, she is instructing, she is running it much like a show. It’s tough to match up with us when she’s commanding the floor like that.”

Clark continues to dominate through the WNBA season, which is why she is an elite player. In 30 games played this season, she has averaged 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per game.

Her 21.9 points per game are currently third in the league. She is right behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Caitlin Clark’s Performance Against Wings is Another Example of Her Greatness

Clark can do it all for the Fever. She scores well; her ball-handling is among the best; she passes well; and she isn’t afraid to get rebounds.

The Fever have everything they need in Clark. She also has strong support around her in Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, making up Indiana’s Big 3.

Indiana now sits at 22-12 and is riding a three-game winning streak. The Fever are in the fourth spot in the standings, 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

They have six more games on their schedule before the World Cup break. Indiana’s next game is a quick turnaround on Sunday as they take on the Atlanta Dream.

This could end up being one of the most important games of the year for the Fever. They are trying to lock up a playoff spot and beat a red-hot Dream team. Clark will be the focal point in making sure that happens.