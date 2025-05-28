Indiana Fever Head Coach Stephanie White Delivers Surprising Message in Aftermath of Caitlin Clark Injury

The Indiana Fever lost their second game of the season against the New York Liberty on May 24, but the bigger loss was the injury to Caitlin Clark. However, Fever head coach Stephanie White delivered an interesting message during her recent press conference.

White said that the injury to Clark will allow her to see the game in a different space, and it will help the team figure out their identity during her press conference on May 27.

“And you look at injuries that happen, especially earlier in the season, it gives you the opportunities to build confidence in your depth,” said White during her media session.

Trust the Offseason Acquisitions

During the offseason, Indiana added more depth to the roster to build around Clark, who is the face of the franchise. The Fever signed Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sydney Colson during the offseason.

In addition to the massive free-agent signings, the franchise traded for sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham, who spent her first six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. White expounded on the possibilities of growth that the rest of the roster could experience while Clark recovers.

“It gives you opportunities to see what you can look like down the stretch. Because when you’re playing at the end of the year and you’re playing in the postseason, your rotations can be a little bit deeper, right,” she said.

“And you want players to have confidence in those moments, to be able to step up and make the play or take the shot. So, I think it gives us opportunity for growth.”

Despite Indiana’s record being 2-2, the team has a consistent balance from their roster. Clark is leading the team in scoring with 19 points per game while Aliyah Boston is leading the team in rebounds with 10.8 per game.

Clark leads the team in assist per game with 9.2 and Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 1.2 steals per game. While the big three of Clark, Boston and Mitchell are the anchor of the team Howard and Lexie Hull are chipping in as well with double figures.

More Room for Growth for Indiana’s Clark

Currently Clark is averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists, and six rebounds per game. However, White believes that her second-year star can grow while she is recovering from her calf strain.

“I also think it gives Caitlin an opportunity for growth,” White said. “You know, now she is going to see it on the sideline. She’s going to be hearing us talk about it on the sideline from a coach’s perspective.”

“You know, there’s varying levels to how you see the game as a as a player in year one, two and as a player in year like, nine, ten, and as a coach, an assistant coach, and all those things.”

White spoke about this opportunity being a way that Clark can see things from a different lens outside of being a player. While this injury may be deflating to Indiana their offseason moves and the opportunity for Clark to learn will help them grow into a contender this season.

The Fever will suit up again on May 28 against the 2-3 Washington Mystics.