Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark News After Win Over Aces

The Indiana Fever placed Caitlin Clark on a minutes restriction once again Sunday night as she continues working her way back from a back injury.

Despite that limitation, the team delivered one of its best performances of the season.

Indiana dominated the Las Vegas Aces 109-75 behind Kelsey Mitchell’s 27 points and 20 points off the bench from Sophie Cunningham.

Clark played 24 minutes and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Aliyah Boston added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Caitlin Clark Makes WNBA History

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Clark found Monique Billings for an assist. Shortly afterward, the Fever announced it was the 600th assist of Clark’s career, making her the fastest player in WNBA history to reach the milestone. She accomplished the feat in just 72 games.

“Another record for No. 22,” the Fever posted.

another record for No. 22 🤩 Caitlin Clark has become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 600 assists in only 72 games. pic.twitter.com/XWzU6ddIbd — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 13, 2026

Clark has had a stellar first half of the season in her third year in the league. However, injuries have continued to slow her down at times.

She never missed a game during her illustrious college career at Iowa, played in every game as a rookie with the Fever, and then started dealing with injuries last season. Clark appeared in just 13 games in 2025.

So far this year, Clark has already surpassed that total, playing and starting in 18 of Indiana’s 23 games.

Clark’s 2026 Campaign

Clark earned her third consecutive All-Star starter selection last week, which is another accomplishment in itself.

She is currently averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.6% from the 3-point line entering the matchup with Las Vegas

Indiana is now 14-9 on the season and will return to action Wednesday against the Golden State Valkyries. Clark’s status remains uncertain, but having several days off could benefit her recovery, especially after she finished Sunday’s game without any setbacks.