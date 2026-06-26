Indiana Fever Announce Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status for Sparks Game

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fter exiting Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Mercury with a lingering back injury, Caitlin Clark’s status for Saturday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks has been confirmed.

During Friday morning’s practice, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White announced that Clark has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

White also noted that there is currently no clear timetable for her return but highlighted the Fever’s upcoming week off next week as an opportunity for recovery and treatment.

“Yeah, she’s OK. She’s going to be out on Saturday, but she’s doing alright,” said White. “No indication [on how long she’ll be out]. Obviously, it’s a good time because we have a week off next week, so we’ll take this opportunity to get her treatment, get her healthy, get her back on the floor, and see what happens. It’s the same thing — long-term health and wellness is the most important thing.”





Caitlin Clark is going to be out on Saturday, Steph White says. “No indication” on how long she’ll be out, but White says their week off next week is a good time to get her treatment. pic.twitter.com/THPUQfekdv — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 26, 2026

What Happened vs. Mercury

Clark’s back issue is something she has dealt with throughout the season. Whether she tweaked it during the game or sustained a new injury remains unclear.

However, what unfolded during the game is what many have continued discussing over the past 24 hours, as officiating once again became a major storyline.

Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas appeared to shove her fist into Clark’s neck while she was on the ground, a play that was not initially whistled during the game. The WNBA later announced a one-game suspension for Thomas following postgame review.

Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas has been suspended by the WNBA for one game for deliberately punching superstar Caitlin Clark in the throat. Clark continues to endure targeted attacks from WNBA players. pic.twitter.com/0mzO7jjz5n — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) June 26, 2026

White erupted postgame over what she described as inconsistent officiating surrounding Clark.

“Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency,” said White after Wednesday’s loss. [Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating.”

Clark’s 2026 Season

Clark missed all but 13 games last season due to a season-ending groin injury, which made her more vigilant about prioritizing her health during the offseason.

So far this year, the Fever are 10-8 entering Saturday’s matchup. Across 17 games, Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 assists (team-high), and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range.