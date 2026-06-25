WNBA Announces Punishment for Alyssa Thomas Over Caitlin Clark Incident

C

ontroversy erupted Wednesday night during an extremely physical matchup between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.

While Fever superstar Caitlin Clark exited the game early with a back injury, one of the most questionable plays of the season occurred in the first half when Mercury veteran Alyssa Thomas shoved her fist into Clark’s neck as she got up off the floor before stepping over her.

The officials did not call a foul on the play, sparking an uproar across the WNBA community, where many continue to question the treatment Clark has received, particularly from referees.

Caitlin Clark and every WNBA player should be protected from this targeted behavior. pic.twitter.com/JHXI6CBIbX — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 25, 2026https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

WNBA Announce Punishment

On Thursday, the WNBA issued a statement announcing that the play had been upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul. As a result, Thomas received a one-game suspension, which she will serve this weekend.

The WNBA’s statement read: “Upon postgame review, the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, it was announced today by the WNBA.

“The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension. … Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.”

Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas Receives Flagrant Foul 2 Penalty and a One-Game Suspension pic.twitter.com/VnDF8M3SXQ — WNBA Communications (@WNBAComms) June 25, 2026

Fever head coach Stephanie White was among the first to voice her frustration with the officiating in the postgame.

She pointed to the offseason measures the league implemented to address officiating concerns, noting that consistency remains an ongoing issue.

“Absolutely disrespectful. We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency,” said White. “[Clark] is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating.”