How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky on June 11? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever are set to host the Chicago Sky at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

The Fever are coming off a thrilling 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday night. Caitlin Clark hit the game-winning 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds left. It was the first game-winner of Clark’s young career.

Meanwhile, the Sky are on a two-game losing streak heading into Thursday’s game. They lost back-to-back games against the Toronto Tempo and Atlanta Dream.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky on June 11?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky is set for tip-off at 7:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans can watch the game live on Prime Video. It’s not going to be available on any television network.

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Fever vs. Sky Preview

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky faced each other five times last year in the regular season. The Fever dominated the matchup, sweeping the season series 5-0.

Caitlin Clark only played one game against the Sky last year, which showed how deep the Fever were last year.

Here are the results of last year’s season series between the Fever and Sky:

May 17: Fever def. Sky 93-58 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 7: Fever def. Sky 79-52 at the United Center

July 27: Fever def. Sky 93-78 at the United Center

August 9: Fever def. Sky 92-70 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 5: Fever def. Sky 97-77 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

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It’s going to be a different matchup this season since the Sky traded Angel Reese in the offseason. They built around Kamilla Cardoso, surrounding her with veterans like Skylar Diggins, DiJonai Carrington, Natasha Cloud and Azura Stevens.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently eighth in the WNBA standings with a record of 6-5. They are 2-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, and a win tonight keeps their hopes alive to defend their title.

Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game. She’s the fourth-leading scorer in the WNBA this season. Caitlin Clark is second on the team in scoring at 18.7 points.

Clark is also leading the league in assists at 7.9. However, she has to cut down on turnovers and fouls per game, as well as break out of her slump to give the Fever a chance at repeating as WNBA Commissioner’s Cup champions.

Sky This Season

The new-look Chicago Sky have a record of 4-8 this season, which is good for 12th in the WNBA standings. They are 1-3 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup and have no shot at winning it this year.

Rickea Jackson was on her way to being the Sky’s leading scorer before suffering a knee injury in her fourth game for her new team. Skylar Diggins is currently the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points per game. She’s also the leader in assists at 4.5.

Kamilla Cardoso is on her way to having a breakout campaign, averaging 12.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Gabriella Jaquez is having a really good start to her pro career, averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.