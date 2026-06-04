Indiana Fever Injury Report For WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Game vs Atlanta Dream

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Thursday against the Atlanta Dream. It’s also the start of their 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign, and they are looking to become the first team to win it back-to-back.

The Fever are on a two-game losing streak and are 4-4 heading into their matchup versus a red-hot Dream that has won six of their first eight games. It’s also the first game between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese since the latter was traded to Atlanta this offseason.

Clark’s injury has also been a hot topic in the past two weeks, which was even scrutinized after the Fever revoked longtime beat reporter Scott Agness’ credentials.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs Atlanta Dream

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever revealed that there are two players on their injury report for their game against the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark is listed as probable once again because of a back injury, while Damiris Dantas is also probable due to personal reasons.

Clark has been listed probable every game since being warned by the WNBA for not being transparent about her back injury. She was a last-minute scratch before a game against the Portland Fire on May 20.

On the other hand, it’s unclear what Dantas is going through at the moment, but it’s a good sign that she’s probable to play.

Clark and Dantas are both likely to get upgraded to available before tip-off. The Fever guard will possibly get re-evaluated first before getting clearance to play. She has played every game since missing the Portland game.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Reporting Led To Scott Agness’ Credentials Revocation

Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness is quite possibly the top beat reporter for the Indiana Fever over the years. He has witnessed the growth of not just the Fever but the entire WNBA.

Agness is a well-respected journalist among his peers, so the Fever’s decision to revoke his credentials has been criticized by many.

In a post on his official website, Agness revealed that the reason for the revocation was due to his “inaccurate” report about Caitlin Clark before the Portland Fire game last month.

“The Fever took specific issue with the phrase ‘strategic management plan.’ That’s their right,” Agness wrote. “However, it is consistent with what the team has been publicly emphasizing since last season — keeping the big picture in mind and taking a cautious approach.”

Agness has also been covering the Indiana Pacers during his career, but his credentials were restricted at the start of the 2023-24 season before getting revoked after the 2024 All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

The Pacers and Fever are under the same ownership. Agness has met with Pacers executives twice to repair the relationship but to no avail.