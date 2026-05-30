Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark Injury Status For Portland Fire Game Revealed

The Indiana Fever will end their two-game road trip on Saturday against the Portland Fire at the Moda Center.

It’s the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Fever winning the first meeting on May 20 in Indiana at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Caitlin Clark missed that game moments before tip-off because of a sore back despite not being on the injury report. The Fever have announced Clark’s status for the game against the Fire.

Caitlin Clark’s Injury Status vs. Fire Revealed

According to the Indiana Fever’s official injury report, Caitlin Clark is listed as probable because of a back injury.

That means Clark will be re-evaluated before the game and could either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out.

Coach Stephanie White previously hinted a few days ago that the Fever are likely putting Clark on their injury reports as probable to avoid issues from the WNBA.

The Fever were warned by the league after listing Clark as out at the last minute of their game against the Portland Fire last week. White tried to defend the way the franchise handled Clark’s injury status, but the WNBA wasn’t having any of it.

Caitlin Clark on Her Back Injury

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday before the Fever started their two-game road trip, Caitlin Clark was asked about her back injury.

Clark wanted the fans to know that her back injury isn’t something to be concerned about.

“I think it’s just finding the balance of like when I maybe don’t get to be as aware or when I’m going to be a little too over aware, so still working through that,” Clark said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “I don’t think it’s anything of concern though.”

Despite her remarks, Clark struggled against the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. She had 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals, but she went 3-for-12 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Clark was plagued by multiple muscle-related injuries last season, limiting her to just 13 games.

Sue Bird Comments on Caitlin Clark’s Injury

While some fans are concerned about Caitlin Clark and her back injury, WNBA legend Sue Bird believes it’s a “nothing burger.”

Bird shared her stance on a recent episode of her Touch More podcast.

“For Caitlin, she’s figuring that out,” Bird said, via Sports Illustrated. “Again, she talks about the mental hurdle of it more than the physical. She’s getting over that. She’s getting over that. So to me, this is like just one big fat nothing burger.”

Bird added that based on Clark’s speed on the court, the Fever fanbase has nothing to worry about regarding their superstar.