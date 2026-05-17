Indiana Fever Injury Report for Sunday’s Game vs Seattle Storm

The Indiana Fever are set to host the Seattle Storm at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday as part of their four-game homestand. The Fever are still looking to win their first home game of the season after losing to the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever announced their injury report for Sunday’s matchup against the Storm. They only have one player listed as injured, Aliyah Boston, who exited Friday’s loss to the Mystics late in the third quarter.

Boston is tagged as questionable, which means she could either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before the 6:00 p.m. EST tip-off. She has been dealing with a lower right leg injury, but the Fever haven’t released any details about it.

Boston dealt with a lower leg injury in the preseason, causing her to miss two preseason games. It’s unclear if it’s the same injury she suffered during her stint with Unrivaled during the offseason. She had to pull out from Team USA in March’s 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament due to the injury.

Who Will Step Up For The Indiana Fever?

If the Indiana Fever rule Aliyah Boston out, coach Stephanie White will have several options at hand, such as Monique Billings, Mysiha Allen-Hines, Damiris Dantas and Makayla Timpson. Billings is already in the starting lineup, so White has to choose from Allen-Hines, Dantas and Timpson for her starting center.

Allen-Hines seems like the sure bet to get the start, though the possibility of a small lineup with Lexie Hull is also possible.

However, Hull is coming off an injury and has been on a minutes restriction in the first three games of the season. She did play 26 minutes against Washington, so she could be due for increased playing time.

Sports Illustrated’s Lindsay Burke pointed out the Fever’s lack of movement in free agency in regards to adding frontcourt players.

“They signed several guards this offseason and do certainly have talented forwards on the roster,” Burk wrote. “But having a polished, sizable backup behind Boston, exclusively at the center position, has proven to be a gap. Should she have to miss any sort of time, the responsibility will likely fall on both Damiris Dantas and Makayla Timpson.”

Nevertheless, Burke gave the Fever a big chance to overcome Boston’s potential absence and beat the Storm.

Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The Fever enter Sunday’s matchup with a record of 1-2. Their lone win was on the road at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Meanwhile, the Storm have the same 1-2 record, with a win over the Connecticut Sun and losses to the Golden State Valkyries and Toronto Tempo.

They also have a hefty injury list, which includes Ezi Magbegor, Dominique Malonga, Katie Lou Samuelson, Taina Mair, Taylor Thierry and Awa Fam.