Kylie Kelce Defends Fever’s Caitlin Clark Prior to Tempo Game

The Indiana Fever are finally ready to restart the 2026 season, with both their stars back from the World Cup: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Clark and Boston were on the Team USA program that dominated the World Cup and won gold. With the two stars back, Indiana will command headlines for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs.

One of the more interesting storylines from the World Cup was a reporter’s controversial question about whether Clark and Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese were friends now. Clark shut that question down by telling the reporter not to do that and that they have always been friends. That has earned support from many fans and the media.

Caitlin Clark Gets Support From Media Personality

During her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, media personality Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, spoke with the reporter about the Clark incident. Kylie Kelce loved Clark’s response and offered her support.

“I love it. The only way to make that better is if she said suck my [expletive], but that’s just personal preference. Maybe I’ll tell him to suck my [expletive]. She can be like, don’t do that. And I’ll be like, suck my [expletive]. If you ever need backup, Caitlin, you let me know. I got you. Paige Bueckers was on the show, actually told us something similar about the media always pitting her against Caitlin. Cut that out. Don’t do that. Suck my [expletive].”

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark’s Focus Is on Toronto Tempo

Clark has never been one to linger on things, as she is trying to capture her first WNBA title ever. The work starts with the Toronto Tempo on Friday. After that, the Fever have the Washington Mystics and close with two games against the Minnesota Lynx.

Indiana enters the game with a 26-14 record and is in fifth place in the standings. It will take a lot for the top teams to drop, but the Fever have a shot at moving up the rankings.

The Fever will need Clark to find that magic she had before the World Cup break and bring it back to the court. She got some good momentum from being on Team USA, so watch for her to end the season strong.