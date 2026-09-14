Caitlin Clark Angry At Reporter Doubting Angel Reese Friendship

Past tension between WNBA superstars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese led to it becoming a bigger story that they were on the same team for FIBA Basketball. Both women were selected to join Team USA via Sue Bird and other decision makers wanting them there. Reese and Clark showed solid chemistry together after years of being rivals in both the WNBA and college sports.

Today’s gold medal win saw Clark a little peeved about a reporter asking about her friendship with Reese:

Reporter: “Are you and (Angel Reese) friends now?” Caitlin Clark: “We’ve always been friends. Don’t try to do that.”

Clark didn’t enjoy the question nor the implication that they disliked each other in the past due to past situations. Reese showboated after defeating Clark to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship before either entered the league.

The WNBA marketed their rivalry from their rookie season to today whenever they face off. Clark’s Indiana Fever has been a top team in the league since she joined as the top overall pick. Reese has been a consistent All-Star since joining the WNBA, but she recently left the Chicago Sky to help make the Atlanta Dream true contenders with their current roster.

Did Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese Dislike Each Other?

It is hard for fans and reporters to understand the relationship between on-court rivals. Reese and Clark have clearly rubbed each other the wrong way in the past since they’ve been in each other’s way. Clark won the 2024 Rookie of the Year with all but one vote going to Reese. Fellow top draft pick Cameron Brink and others received zero votes.

Clark and Reese are clearly the top tier of their draft class to have big games against each other. Angel Reese has loved talking trash since college to start most of the tension between the two, but Clark has embraced talking more in the WNBA.

A viral moment this season saw Clark laughing when Reese missed a potential game-winning rebound tip in. The two stars get on each other’s nerves when competition sees them getting petty. However, that doesn’t mean they truly dislike each other as seen with Caitlin Clark revealing they’ve always been friendly.

Caitlin Clark May Face Angel Reese In Playoffs

The rivalry between Clark and Reese should pick back up soon with the WNBA Playoffs seeing them on a collision course. Current WNBA standings would see Clark’s Fever facing Reese and Atlanta in the first round.

Both players are currently playing for title contenders and have stronger pressure on them for the first time in the postseason. Clark has two huge co-stars with All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell being near equals for a dynamic “big three” in the WNBA.

Reese is clearly playing on her best team yet by getting to team up with Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray. Both teams have leaped ahead of the veteran led New York Liberty to get slotted in the upper echelon of the playoff seeding. Time will tell if this stands for Clark and Reese to face off in must-win WNBA playoff games for the first time.