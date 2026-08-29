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Caitlin Clark Reacted to Bold Label Handed by Fever Teammate

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Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Indiana Fever got an easy but much-needed win over the Connecticut Sun to officially head into the World Cup break.

Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were the stars of the game, both scoring 34 points each in the 111-91 win. Clark was able to record a double-double with 12 assists. She becomes the first player in WNBA history to have consecutive games with double-doubles that include 30+ points and 10+ assists.

Everyone was glowing about Clark’s performance and how she put the league on notice for the MVP. One of her teammates even gave her a label that might stick for a long time.

Indiana Fever Teammate Gives Caitlin Clark Bold Label

Caitlin Clark
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 28: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates after a basket in the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 28, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After the game, Fever forward Makayla Timpson was sitting by Clark in the press conference talking to the media. Timpson went out of her way to praise Clark with a bold label.

“She’s our GOAT in the league. … She just gives it her all every single night. She just does all the things. … She’s shooting the ball well, giving great assists and just being her. … My GOAT right here.”

Clark reacted with a laugh and smile, showing her appreciation for the compliment. She said something after Timpson responded.

“Thanks, KK. Appreciate it.”

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Might Already Be Close to GOAT Status After 3 Years

Indiana Fever v Chicago Sky
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 23: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates a three pointer against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s hard not to praise Clark and consider her as one of the greatest in WNBA history. She is shooting at lengths on the court that have not been seen before.

The Fever truly have one of the best guards in the league in Clark. It also helps that Indiana has Kelsey Mitchell, another of the league’s best scorers.

Clark will now take her talents overseas to represent Team USA at the World Cup. The United States is favored to win it all thanks in part to Clark being on the roster.

Indiana won’t be in action until September 18 when they play the Toronto Tempo. That will be the restart of Clark looking to make her push for a league MVP. Adding one to the trophy case would certainly put her in the conversation for being the GOAT of the WNBA.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Reacted to Bold Label Handed by Fever Teammate

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