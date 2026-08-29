Caitlin Clark Reacted to Bold Label Handed by Fever Teammate

The Indiana Fever got an easy but much-needed win over the Connecticut Sun to officially head into the World Cup break.

Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell were the stars of the game, both scoring 34 points each in the 111-91 win. Clark was able to record a double-double with 12 assists. She becomes the first player in WNBA history to have consecutive games with double-doubles that include 30+ points and 10+ assists.

Everyone was glowing about Clark’s performance and how she put the league on notice for the MVP. One of her teammates even gave her a label that might stick for a long time.

Indiana Fever Teammate Gives Caitlin Clark Bold Label

After the game, Fever forward Makayla Timpson was sitting by Clark in the press conference talking to the media. Timpson went out of her way to praise Clark with a bold label.

“She’s our GOAT in the league. … She just gives it her all every single night. She just does all the things. … She’s shooting the ball well, giving great assists and just being her. … My GOAT right here.”

Clark reacted with a laugh and smile, showing her appreciation for the compliment. She said something after Timpson responded.

“Thanks, KK. Appreciate it.”

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Might Already Be Close to GOAT Status After 3 Years

It’s hard not to praise Clark and consider her as one of the greatest in WNBA history. She is shooting at lengths on the court that have not been seen before.

The Fever truly have one of the best guards in the league in Clark. It also helps that Indiana has Kelsey Mitchell, another of the league’s best scorers.

Clark will now take her talents overseas to represent Team USA at the World Cup. The United States is favored to win it all thanks in part to Clark being on the roster.

Indiana won’t be in action until September 18 when they play the Toronto Tempo. That will be the restart of Clark looking to make her push for a league MVP. Adding one to the trophy case would certainly put her in the conversation for being the GOAT of the WNBA.