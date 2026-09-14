Sophie Cunningham Got Blunt on What She’s Looking for in Next WNBA Commissioner

Much speculation will focus on who will be the next WNBA commissioner over the next few months.

The announcement came at the start of the World Cup, when WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced her retirement. Engelbert has been in the role for over seven years, helping the league expand and improve the WNBA’s television and streaming deal.

With her departure coming at the end of the calendar year, Engelbert will be like everyone else and wonder who will replace her. Some players are sharing what they want in their next commissioner, including Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Sophie Cunningham Shares Her Thoughts on Next WNBA Commissioner

With the Fever back at practice from the World Cup break, Cunningham was asked by the media about what she wants to see in the next commissioner. She was honest about one thing she wants from whoever is picked.

“The WNBA has always been a place for people to feel safe and comfortable. I think there’s all types of walks in this league, which I think is absolutely awesome, but I think you need someone who is going to unite everybody.”

While no names have been confirmed, several people have been mentioned as potential candidates. Those names include Swin Cash, Keia Clarke, Bethany Donaphin, Tanya Hvizdak, Nneka Ogwumike, Jess Smith, and Mark Tatum, according to ESPN.

This season, Cunningham has been primarily a sixth woman coming off the Fever’s bench. In 39 games, she’s averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Sophie Cunningham & Indiana Fever Focus on Closing Out 2026 WNBA Season

Cunningham has put together a nice season with the Fever, but her team has some work to do. With four games remaining, Indiana is 26-14 and sits fifth in the standings.

They have already clinched a playoff spot. The best the Fever can do is finish in second place in the standings, as they are three games behind the Golden State Valkyries for that spot.

Indiana, with Cunningham, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston, is back in action on Friday against the Toronto Tempo. They then face the Washington Mystics and close out the year with two games against the Minnesota Lynx.

If Cunningham and company want to make a run, they will have to do it against two playoff teams. It’s going to take all of them to do it and improve their postseason positioning. This stretch of games will test them before the regular season ends.