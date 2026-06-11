Indiana Fever Announce Sophie Cunningham Injury News Ahead of Chicago Sky Game

The Indiana Fever will face the Chicago Sky at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. The Fever are 2-1 in the cup standings, and they still have a chance at repeating as cup champions.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Fever announced their injury report against the Sky. They have two players on the list, Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Clark is listed as probable due to a back injury, but she’s expected to be cleared before tip-off.

Cunningham is tagged questionable because of an elbow issue, which is surprising since it’s her first time on the injury report this season. She will either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out after a reevaluation prior to the start of the game.

According to Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star, it’s unclear how Cunningham suffered the injury. But the good news for the Fever is that Cunningham was able to practice on Wednesday.

Sophie Cunningham Coming Off Knee Injury

In her first season with the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham endeared herself to the fanbase after becoming Caitlin Clark’s enforcer. Cunningham’s scuffle against the Connecticut Sun turned her into a fan favorite, raising her popularity and becoming more well-known on social media.

On the court, Cunningham was superb for the Fever. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 30 games. She suffered a knee injury on August 17 against the Sun and was later diagnosed with a torn MCL on her right knee.

Bria Hartley was called out by fans for running through Cunningham’s knee, but she quickly defended her former Phoenix Mercury teammate.

“There’s no way she would go in there and intentionally try to hurt me,” Cunningham said, via Complex. “I have nothing but love for Bria, and I even told my mom, because she tweeted something, I was like, ‘No, mom! I get it, but I promise you that Bria and I are super cool and she would never try to hurt me.’”

Cunningham missed the rest of the season as the Fever reached the WNBA semifinals despite being plagued by injuries. She became a free agent in the offseason, continuing her recovery from her knee surgery. She would later sign a one-year, $665,000 contract to stay in Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham This Season

In 11 games this season, Cunningham is averaging 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She started the first three games of the campaign as the Indiana Fever went 1-2. She has since came off the bench, with Lexie Hull taking over her spot in the starting lineup.

The Fever are currently 6-5 heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky. They are coming off a 78-76 win over the Washington Mystics on Monday, with Caitlin Clark hitting the game-winning 3-point shot.

If Cunningham ends up missing tonight’s game, coach Stephanie White will likely give Tyasha Harris, Raven Johnson and Myisha Hines-Allen more minutes.