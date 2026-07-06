Stephanie White Reveals True Feelings Following Indiana Fever’s Aces Triumph

Caitlin Clark was sidelined against the Las Vegas Aces owing to her lingering back injury. This was the second consecutive game that Clark sat out due to her injury woes. And while the Indiana Fever would like their best player to return to action soon, they are trying to stay positive in the meantime. Much to the delight of the Fever fans, their latest game against the defending champions came as a happy outing. And head coach Stephanie White could not hide her true feelings in the locker room following the game.

Stephanie White is elated at her team’s Performance.

A face-off against the defending champions is always a tough task. Despite Clark and A’ja Wilson being missing in action, the game had a lot of importance for both sides. Thankfully, it was Indiana who emerged on the winning side, drubbing the Aces 84-68. Soon after the game was over, the Fever head coach stormed into the locker room and had warm praises for her team’s efforts.

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“Right, y’all, great job. Great job. We did a lot of great things. I’m sure this has to be a season low seven turnovers. Wow. Thank you,” White said.

And that’s not all. She also pointed out key statistics that helped the team put over WNBA powerhouse Las Vegas Aces. White heaped praise as the Fever clinched 13 offensive rebounds while managing to clinch a 39-30 upper hand in rebounds.

Fever’s defense, too, was top-notch. According to the head coach’s analysis, the Aces shot 62%. However, the figures dropped drastically as Indiana forced opponents to shoot just 45% in the second quarter and 40% by the third quarter.

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Surely, this would significantly boost the team’s morale. For Indiana, the likes of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston stood out. Mitchell logged in for 32 minutes and dropped 27 points. Likewise, Boston had 18 points from 31 minutes of action. Both the stars had a good outing in terms of shooting, as Mitchell and Boston shot 7-of-18 and 7-of-13, respectively, from the field. Meanwhile, as the victory will surely provide the team with added zeal, the 49-year-old head coach also showed her sporting spirit while defending Alyssa Thomas.

Stephanie White Comes To Alyssa Thomas’ Defense Following Caitlin Clark Fiasco

In recent times, the biggest headline in the WNBA has been the clash between Clark and Thomas. Back on June 24, when the Phoenix Mercury played Indiana, Thomas was caught putting her fist on Clark’s throat. Such an action immediately had the Mercury star suspended for a game. However, as the incident escalated, the veteran star faced widespread backlash from fans. Unfortunately, the backlash soon turned into online harassment, which the Fever head coach vehemently spoke against

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White said, via Chicago Sun-Times’ Alissa Hirsh , “I just want to address what’s going on with (Thomas). As a league as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia, straight-out nonsense. Hate nonsense. It is absolutely unacceptable.”

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She further added, “But it’s not hard to not be a j**k. If you are one of these people who are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

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The 49-year-old further stated that she believes true WNBA fans, or Fever fans, are not the ones spreading hatred. In fact, according to White, it is a particular group of people who want to use the WNBA to create ‘divisive agendas,’ causing all the trouble.