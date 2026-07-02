Indiana Fever Coach Stephanie White Defends Alyssa Thomas Amid Harassment Issue

The biggest headline in the WNBA over the past week has been Alyssa Thomas‘ incident with Caitlin Clark.

Thomas was suspended for one game after putting her fist on Clark’s throat in the Phoenix Mercury‘s win over the Indiana Fever on June 24.

After serving her suspension on June 27 against the Toronto Tempo, Thomas called out the WNBA for not doing anything about the harassment she has been receiving online.

Thomas has no problem with trolls as long as it’s about on-court stuff, but she has been receiving hate and death threats.

Stephanie White Defends Alyssa Thomas

Speaking to reporters, via Tony East of Forbes, after Wednesday’s practice, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White defended Alyssa Thomas amid her harassment claims. White also called out the people who are using the WNBA, the Fever franchise and Caitlin Clark for their agenda.

“I just want to address what’s going on with (Thomas),” White said, via Alissa Hirsh of Chicago Sun-Times. “First and foremost, it’s absolutely unacceptable. As a league as a whole, there’s been so much more toxicity, racism, homophobia, straight-out nonsense. Hate nonsense. It is absolutely unacceptable. ‘”Most of this (is) coming from the online community. Most of this, in my heart of hearts, I believe (is) not coming from WNBA fans, Indiana Fever fans. I believe this is people who are using our league, using our players, to further divisive agendas. It’s not acceptable. “But it’s not hard to not be a jerk. If you are one of these people who are online doing this, do not call yourself a WNBA fan.”

White coached Thomas for two seasons with the Connecticut Sun from 2023 to 2024. She was surprised at Thomas putting her fist on Clark’s throat, but she put the blame on referees for not seeing what happened in the first place.

Alyssa Thomas Calls Foul on Caitlin Clark ‘Complete Accident’

In her news conference after serving a one-game suspension last Tuesday, Alyssa Thomas called out fans who are harassing her on social media. Thomas described the incident between her and Caitlin Clark as a “complete accident.”

“There’s a difference between trolling and there’s a difference between hatred,” Thomas said, via ABC News. “And the hatred that we’re experiencing over a play that honestly was a complete accident. It’s just unfortunate, but the league has to do better.”

While Thomas’ history with harsh plays toward Napheesa Collier, Candace Parker and Angel Reese doesn’t do her any favors, it’s unacceptable behavior from fans to send her death threats over basketball.

Nevertheless, it’s not the first time the WNBA has been called out for how they handle fans on social media. It was the same issue involving Reese last season when she was still with the Chicago Sky, and they were coming off a game against the Indiana Fever in May 2025.