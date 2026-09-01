Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Headline Team USA Women’s World Cup Team

The 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup tips off on Friday in Berlin, Germany. It’s the second time that Germany will host the tournament, and this year’s edition brings back a 16-team field.

Ahead of the tournament, Team USA has finalized its roster, loaded with All-Star talent, including premier WNBA players Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.

WNBA All-Stars Fill Team USA Roster

Team USA enters as heavy favorites to win the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, boasting a roster full of generational talent.

Team USA will feature Clark, Reese, Bueckers, Aliyah Boston, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Rhyne Howard, Breanna Stewart, and Jackie Young.

A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum were originally on the roster, but withdrew due to health issues, USA Basketball announced on Monday. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen will take their spots.

Even without four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, Team USA boasts the best odds of winning the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

According to BetMGM, the United States holds -500 odds. They are the only squad with minus odds.

The favorable odds are largely attributed to the scoring prowess featured on the roster.

Caitlin Clark, who was named the NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition cover athlete, is enjoying a career year with the Indiana Fever.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Dallas Wings star and fellow No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers is also enjoying a fruitful season. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.5 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

The former UConn standout has scored 15+ points in all but one of her last 10 games.

Team USA will also feature the WNBA’s leading rebounder, Angel Reese, who should provide plenty of tenacity and second-chance scoring opportunities.

Reese broke a WNBA record on Sunday with her 29th double-double of the season. The Atlanta Dream star surpassed Alyssa Thomas‘ record of 28 double-doubles set in 2023.

Team USA Heads to Berlin For FIBA World Cup

Team USA will compete in Group D alongside China, Italy, and Czechia when the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup tips off. The star-studded team will begin the tournament against China on Friday. After that, they are slated to face Italy on Sunday and Czechia on Monday.

Each team will play the other three teams in its group once. The group winner will advance to the quarterfinals. The second and third-place teams will then compete in a qualification game for the quarterfinals. The fourth-place teams will be eliminated.

Boasting the most loaded roster of the group, Team USA has its sights set on attaining gold.

Should the world’s top-ranked women’s basketball team claim gold again in Berlin, they will tie for the longest winning streak at the global event.

The former Soviet Union reeled off five consecutive first-place finishes in 1959, 1964, 1967, 1971 and 1975.

Team USA – who have medalled at every World Cup since 1979 – could match that feat if they triumph in the final on September 13 and continue a winning run dating back to 2010.