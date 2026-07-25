WNBA All-Star Coach Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Caitlin Clark

There might be varying views and opinions on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, but her talent can’t be denied.

She is off to a good start to the 2026 season, with her team being in the top five in the standings. Clark is statistically having the best season of her career in terms of shooting, hitting 43.5% of her field goals.

Entering her third straight All-Star Game, Clark had time to chat with the media as she did a lot of self-reflecting on her play. It has also given others a chance to sing her praises and talk about her future.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark Receives High Praise

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke to reporters as she was asked about coaching Clark and rookie guard Olivia Miles in the All-Star Game. Reeve shared her thoughts on Clark and Miles and what the two could mean for the future of the league.

“You know, super fun,” Reeve said via WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg. “I’m excited for the fans, you know, really all the players. But there’s some really, really special guard play, you know. And so obviously we knew a time when you had Sue and Diana and that sort of thing. This next era of guard play, Caitlin will be a big part of that. Olivia Miles will be a big part of that. So it’s fun to have them as our backcourt starters.”

This season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in 23 contests. She is currently tied for fourth in the league in points per game.

Clark and Miles will be the starting guards for one of the teams at the All-Star Game. There is no word on minutes restrictions, but most likely everyone will get a chance to play.

WNBA’s Future at Guard is Bright With Caitlin Clark Despite How Some Feel

Clark has been unfairly judged for the kind of attention she has received on and off the court. She has been called the “face of the WNBA” by some. Others believe that is offensive to the other players in the league.

One thing that can’t be argued is that Clark is bringing a new era to the guard position in the league. Her ability to shoot from anywhere is similar to that of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and what he did in the NBA.

The next generation of guard talent is here in the WNBA, and no matter how fans feel about her, Clark will play a massive role in that.