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WNBA All-Star Coach Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Caitlin Clark

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Indiana May Welcome Back Caitlin Clark Soon.
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Indiana Could Welcome Caitlin Clark Back to Lineup Soon.

There might be varying views and opinions on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, but her talent can’t be denied.

She is off to a good start to the 2026 season, with her team being in the top five in the standings. Clark is statistically having the best season of her career in terms of shooting, hitting 43.5% of her field goals.

Entering her third straight All-Star Game, Clark had time to chat with the media as she did a lot of self-reflecting on her play. It has also given others a chance to sing her praises and talk about her future.

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark Receives High Praise

Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever wears a “vote” t-shirt during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve spoke to reporters as she was asked about coaching Clark and rookie guard Olivia Miles in the All-Star Game. Reeve shared her thoughts on Clark and Miles and what the two could mean for the future of the league.

“You know, super fun,” Reeve said via WNBA reporter Robin Lundberg. “I’m excited for the fans, you know, really all the players. But there’s some really, really special guard play, you know. And so obviously we knew a time when you had Sue and Diana and that sort of thing. This next era of guard play, Caitlin will be a big part of that. Olivia Miles will be a big part of that. So it’s fun to have them as our backcourt starters.”

This season, Clark is averaging 21 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game in 23 contests. She is currently tied for fourth in the league in points per game.

Clark and Miles will be the starting guards for one of the teams at the All-Star Game. There is no word on minutes restrictions, but most likely everyone will get a chance to play.

WNBA’s Future at Guard is Bright With Caitlin Clark Despite How Some Feel

Caitlin Clark

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 24: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever dribbles the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on August 24, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Clark has been unfairly judged for the kind of attention she has received on and off the court. She has been called the “face of the WNBA” by some. Others believe that is offensive to the other players in the league.

One thing that can’t be argued is that Clark is bringing a new era to the guard position in the league. Her ability to shoot from anywhere is similar to that of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and what he did in the NBA.

The next generation of guard talent is here in the WNBA, and no matter how fans feel about her, Clark will play a massive role in that.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA All-Star Coach Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Caitlin Clark

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