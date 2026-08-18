WNBA Makes Caitlin Clark Announcement Before Fever Game

The WNBA is making sure to recognize Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark after a great week of games.

Earlier in the week, Clark was named the AP Player of the Week. She has another achievement to add to her resume.

On their social media page, the WNBA announced that Clark was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week and Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles is the Western Conference Player of the Week. This is the fourth time this season Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week in 2026.

Caitlin Clark Earns Eastern Conference Player of the Week

In the three games she played last week, she posted two double-doubles. She averaged 25.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, shooting 50.9% from the field. The Fever won all three contests.

She is coming off a great performance to help the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 95-91 in overtime on Sunday. Clark posted 26 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds in the win.

This season, Clark is averaging 22 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per contest. She is currently third in the WNBA in scoring behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson and fellow Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana Fever Will Lean on Caitlin Clark for Upcoming Tempo Game

The Fever are riding high entering their Tuesday matchup against the Toronto Tempo. Indiana has won four straight and eight of the last 10 games.

Toronto is looking to break a league-high 10-game losing streak in front of the home crowd. The Tempo will have to slow down the league’s number one offense, as the Fever are averaging 96.2 points per game. That’s on pace for a WNBA record.

Clark will play a massive role in making that happen. She has been electric this season, both shooting and distributing the ball.

While this may look like an easy game on paper, the Fever can’t overlook this matchup. This is the first of four straight road games they have in the next six days. Indiana has a stretch where they play games in back-to-back days.

The hope is that the Fever get off to a fast start and then rest the starters in the second half, so they can conserve their bodies for the remaining three road games. They will need Clark and Mitchell to get red-hot shooting the basketball if they want that to happen.