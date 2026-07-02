WNBA Makes Major Announcement Featuring Caitlin Clark

T

he Indiana Fever don’t take the court again until Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Aces.

Currently, the status of superstar Caitlin Clark remains uncertain after she left the team’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury over a week ago with a back injury.

Indiana is 11-8 overall, and Clark has appeared in 17 of the team’s 19 games this season.

Clark Featured in WNBA News

On Thursday, Clark was front and center of a major announcement from the WNBA, as commissioner Cathy Engelbert officially revealed the starters for the upcoming All-Star Game on July 25.

For the third time in her career, Clark will start in the All-Star Game after also earning captain honors last season. She will be joined as a starter by two of her Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana Fever React

The Fever reacted to the news on social media, becoming the only team in the WNBA to feature three All-Star starters this season. It also marks the first time in franchise history the feat has occurred.

“For the first time in franchise history… we’ve got three WNBA All-Star starters,” the Fever posted. “Congrats to Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston & Kelsey Mitchell.”

for the first time in franchise history…we’ve got three WNBA All-Star starters 🔥🔥🔥 congrats to Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston & Kelsey Mitchell 👏 learn more: https://t.co/hEysG1SxuS pic.twitter.com/tLYCowewRw — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 2, 2026

Clark’s 2026 Stats

In the 17 games she has played this season, Clark is averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.

She’s shooting 43.0% from the field, 34.4% from three-point range, and 85.4% from the free-throw line.

Her Recent Injury History

Despite limited updates from Fever head coach Stephanie White, the hope remains that Clark’s injury will not keep her out long-term.

“It’s still too early,” White said this week when asked about her availability for the Aces game.

“For those who’ve never had back issues, every day can be different,” White added, via Brian Haenchen of the Indianapolis Star. “You can feel really good in practices or workouts or warmups, then you go to bed at night and wake up and it’s different. The back is a nagging thing that manifests itself in different ways.”

Last season, Clark appeared in just 13 games before suffering a groin injury after being selected as an All-Star captain. The injury ultimately kept her out of the game and the remainder of the WNBA season.