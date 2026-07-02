Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Fever Star’s Status For Next Game Still Unclear

The Indiana Fever still have a few days before their next game on July 5 against the Las Vegas Aces.

One of the biggest questions heading into that matchup is the status of Caitlin Clark. She missed the Fever’s 111-87 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday to end their three-game homestand.

Clark has been dealing with a back injury since the start of the season, though she seemingly aggravated it on June 24 against the Phoenix Mercury.

Stephanie White Shares Caitlin Clark Injury Update

Speaking to reporters, via Tony East on YouTube, on Tuesday after practice, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Caitlin Clark’s injury status.

White revealed that Clark didn’t participate in practice, but she started working out individually. She’s unsure if their superstar guard will be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces.

“Yeah, no. I think it’s still too early,” White said, via Grant Young of Sports Illustrated.

The coach added that Clark is doing better every day, but her injury is something that could flare up without warning.

“I think every day is a little bit better,” White said. “Every day is a little bit better. I reiterate for those who haven’t had back issues, every day can be something different. You can feel really good in practices or workouts or warm-ups or whatever, and then you go to bed at night, and you wake up, and it’s different… the back is a nagging thing that manifests itself in different ways.”

White also explained that Clark’s injury was not a new injury. It was a re-aggravation of her back issue that kept her out on May 20 against the Portland Fire.

How Did Caitlin Clark Aggravate Her Back Injury?

On June 24, the Indiana Fever hosted the Phoenix Mercury at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the second time in three nights.

Tensions were high after five technical fouls and one ejection in the Fever’s 86-77 win on June 22. It continued and reached another level when Alyssa Thomas put her fist on Caitlin Clark’s throat midway through the second quarter.

The referees missed the call, but the WNBA would later upgrade the non-call to a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty. Thomas was suspended for one game, while Clark was ruled out in the second half of that game.

But Clark’s injury wasn’t caused by Thomas’ physical contact. She seemingly aggravated the injury later in the second quarter when Valeriane Ayayi didn’t give her enough space to land after a 3-point shot, as per Cory Woodroof of USA Today.

Clark immediately grabbed her back after the play, with Ayayi only being called for a common foul. The Fever guard was even almost called for a hostile act after her arm made contact with Ayayi. She eventually missed the rest of the game, as well as the Fever’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks three days later.