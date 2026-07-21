Kayla McBride Is Approaching One-of-a-Kind History in WNBA Record Books

If the last few weeks of the WNBA’s season have confirmed anything, it’s that Kayla McBride and the star-powered Minnesota Lynx have had no issue introducing themselves to the history books.

Only a few days removed from vaulting into the top-20 on the WNBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard, McBride is, perhaps, poised for bucket-getting history of the never-before-seen type.

The five-time All-Star’s red-hot scoring stretch has encouraged at least 23 points in each of the last seven games. If McBride is able to string together one more during a rematch against the Seattle Storm on July 22, it will tie for the longest stretch of its kind in the WNBA’s 30-year existence.

It would also leave her side-by-side with two of basketball’s most celebrated individual seasons: A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces (in 2024, twice) and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury (2006).

The league has unquestionably taken notice, rewarding McBride’s efforts with a Western Conference Player of the Week nod.

A Closer Look at Kayla McBride’s Historic Run

Encouraging what currently stands as a six-game winning streak for the Lynx, McBride closed the milestone week by averaging 28.3 points per game. The efficiency numbers were equally standout, with the 34-year-old shooting 59.6% overall (on 15.7 attempts per game), 44.4% from deep, and 89.5% from the charity stripe over Minnesota’s three-game stretch.

Statistics of this kind represent the type of season it’s been for Minnesota’s veteran guard. In recent weeks, she’s filled out the entire “bingo board” of sorts. Only franchise great Maya Moore has more consecutive 20-point performances. And, in last night’s win against the Seattle Storm, McBride and Olivia Miles — equally historic in her own right — tied for the most 30-point showcases by a duo in WNBA history, according to Real App.

The Next Player to Pass Is Becky Hammon

It also wasn’t long ago that McBride climbed the ladder to No. 5 on the WNBA’s all-time 3-point leaderboards, passing Tina Thompson during a Jun. 17 win over the Sparks. With 793 current makes, it doesn’t figure to be long before she catches Becky Hammon, who currently settles in at No. 4 with 829 3-point makes.

All of this figures to benefit the Lynx, who’ve been admirable in surviving the absence of Napheesa Collier, the league’s Most Valuable Player runner-up in each of the last two seasons. A sixth All-Star appearance wasn’t to be for Kayla McBride, but her role on the league’s winningest team remains recognizable across the “W.” If her elite production and efficiency sustains, the organization could be poised for its first WNBA championship since the 2017 season.