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Olivia Miles Continues to Rewrite WNBA History Books in Lynx Win

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Olivia Miles
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 14: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx walks backcourt during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on May 14, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Entering their showdown against the Portland Fire on Saturday, there were concerns about how Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles would look after injuring her ankle in the previous game, but those concerns quickly faded.

In typical Miles style, she had a good performance, helping the Lynx pick up a massive 101-93 win to give Minnesota 20 wins on the season, the first WNBA team to do that this season. She finished the game with a quiet 14 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 blocks in the win.

This has become a common kind of performance for Miles, proving herself to be one of the best players in the league in just her first year. Her final stats, though, just added another milestone to what has already been a stellar start to her career.

Olivia Miles Made History Once Again in Lynx’s Win Over Fire

Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates against the Toronto Tempo.

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 01: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates against the Toronto Tempo in the fourth quarter of a preseason game at Target Center on May 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Tempo 73-66. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a Miles game without some kind of rookie history being made. She became the first rookie in WNBA history to record at least 10 points, 8 assists, and 4 blocks in a single game.

This isn’t the first rookie record that Miles has broken in just the last week alone. During the Lynx’s 104-100 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday, she was the fastest player in WNBA history to put up 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, as she did it in just 22 games.

So far this season, Miles is averaging 19.1 points, 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. She has become the frontrunner to be the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year this season. Miles is set to make her first appearance in the All-Star Game coming up.

Minnesota Lynx Are Red Hot With WNBA’s Best Rookie Playing Well

Olivia Miles

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 21: Olivia Miles #5 of the Minnesota Lynx dribbles the ball against the Washington Mystics in the fourth quarter at Target Center on June 21, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mystics defeated the Lynx 84-79. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This Minnesota team is about as complete a team as there is in the WNBA, now rattling off five consecutive wins and sitting at the top of the standings at 20-6. They are on pace for being the number one seed in the WNBA playoffs in a few months.

While Miles is getting a lot of attention, the second-best player on the team has been guard Kayla McBride. During the season, McBride is averaging 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Both can bring the offense, but McBride has been a defensive force throughout the year as well.

Minnesota will need to continue to play great defense as they enter the final two games before the All-Star break. The Lynx will be staying put in the Pacific Northwest for two straight matchups against the Seattle Storm on Monday and Wednesday. A clean sweep of that two-game series will put the Lynx in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the WNBA.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Olivia Miles Continues to Rewrite WNBA History Books in Lynx Win

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