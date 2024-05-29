The Washington Mystics suffered a narrow 83-80 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on May 23 in WNBA action, marking a significant return for Mercury guard Natasha Cloud. The former Mystics guard spent eight years in Washington. Playing against her former team of eight seasons, Cloud delivered an impressive performance, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists to help secure the victory for the Mercury. Phoenix sits at 3-3, and Washington is 0-6, still searching for their first win in 2024.

Following the game, Cloud addressed the media, shedding light on her departure from Washington. She revealed that the Mystics had decided to move on without her before the free agency period, leaving her feeling like she had been let go from the team.

Reflecting on her time with the Mystics, Cloud expressed mixed emotions. “To give eight years to an organization and to be fired on an off-day is kinda crazy, coming off a vacation too, so that was not fun,” Cloud said following the matchup with her former squad.

But the Mystics don’t believe things went down the way Cloud describes. They don’t believe that she was just let go. Mystics general manager Mike Thibault has since been vocal about how he thinks the situation played out with Cloud.

Mystics Don’t Believe They Fired Natasha Cloud

Both sides contest the circumstances surrounding Cloud’s departure. While Cloud feels she was let go, the team has its version of events. Both Cloud and Thibault spoke to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post to clarify their versions.

Mystics general manager Mike Thibault, who also coached Cloud in Washington, offered a different perspective than Cloud, stating that the decision was made to let things play out once Cloud expressed her desire to test free agency. Eventually, the club felt that a change was best for everyone involved. Thibault emphasized the organization’s appreciation for Cloud’s player growth and contributions to the 2019 title team.

Cloud also said she felt her leadership qualities were not valued and that Washington’s coaching staff often made her a villain. Thibault also denied this idea.

“She was given free rein to be herself in D.C.,” said Thibault. “Tash was given every opportunity to be herself. Nobody on our coaching staff, that I know of, was telling her not to be. That doesn’t mean we always have to agree personally on everything. If that’s how she feels, I’m not going to change that, even though I would disagree with it.”

Cloud is Happy With Her New Home in Phoenix

Despite this disagreement, Cloud has found a welcome landing spot with the Mercury, at least thus far. According to HerHoopStats, Cloud signed a two-year deal worth $200,000 per season and has made a significant impact with her new team. She is currently averaging 11.5 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game, showcasing her all-around skills and proving her worth on the court.

Aside from the emotional toll of parting ways with the Mystics, Cloud has embraced her new role with the Mercury as she gets used to playing with the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi. Cloud has also been vocal regarding how much she enjoys playing under Mercury coach Nate Tibbets.

For the Mystics, adjusting to life without a key player like Cloud has been complex, as they’re winless in 2024. And as for Cloud, it’s clear she had the matchup with her former team circled on the calendar. But now she can move past that and continue her quest for her second WNBA title and the first with her new squad in Phoenix.