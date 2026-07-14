LaMelo Ball Dropped Cold 5-Word Response on Lynx Rising Star

Star NBA player LaMelo Ball knows a great player when he sees one, which is what led him to praise Minnesota Lynx rising star and rookie Olivia Miles, who is changing the game.

Miles has taken the WNBA by storm through 22 games this season, coming off the best game of her career, scoring a career-high 33 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds in the Lynx’s 104-100 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

After the game, many in the media and Miles’ own teammates, including five-time All-Star Kayla McBride, praised the rookie for her performance and the first season she is embarking on. Now, Ball can be added to the list of people completely impressed by her play.

LaMelo Ball Needed 5 Words to Share His Impressions of Olivia Miles

While answering questions from the media, Ball was asked if he had been following Miles’ progress throughout her first season in the WNBA this year. Ball was very quick and short with responding to that question.

“Yeah, of course, she cold.”

Cold would be the perfect word to describe not only what Minnesota is like in the winter but also watching Miles play on the court. She has quickly become a star in the WNBA and is emerging as one of the league’s top players.

Through 22 games in her WNBA career, Miles has produced 19.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest. She became the fastest player in WNBA history to achieve 400 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists. Miles is currently eighth in the league in scoring.

Olivia Miles Looks to Keep Minnesota Lynx’s Hot Streak Going

No team is towering over the WNBA at the moment like the Lynx with their league-best 18-6 overall record. They do have the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries right behind them with 17-7 records.

The Lynx are feeling the winning streak roll, as they have won three straight games and seven of the last 10. They have proven they can win tight games, as six of their last seven wins have been in games where they were less than double digits.

Minnesota will play at home for the next two games, facing the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday and the Portland Fire on Sunday. After that, they have two straight road games against the Seattle Storm.

A little more than halfway through the 2026 WNBA season, the Lynx will continue to lean on their young star to help them hold the number one spot and make the playoffs without any trouble. Miles might be the one who can help the franchise win its first WNBA title since 2017.