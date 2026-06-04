How to Watch Lynx vs Valkyries on June 4? All You Need to Know

The Minnesota Lynx are set to welcome the Golden State Valkyries at the Target Center on Thursday as part of 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup.

It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams, as well as a rematch of last year’s playoff matchup. The Lynx swept the Valkyries 2-0 in the first round of the 2025 WNBA postseason.

The Lynx and Valkyries are also 1-0 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup after winning their opening cup games against the Phoenix Mercury and Portland Fire, respectively.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries on June 4?

The game between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries is set for 9:00 p.m. EST tip-off. It will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Fans can watch the game live on Prime Video. It’s also available via live stream on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

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Lynx vs. Valkyries Preview

The Minnesota Lynx dominated the Golden State Valkyries last season. They faced each other four times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs, with the Lynx sweeping the Valkyries 6-0.

That means the Valkyries are looking for their first-ever win against the Lynx on Thursday night. It’s going to be a tall task considering how good Minnesota has been to start the season, even without Napheesa Collier, who is recovering from ankle surgery.

Here are the results of the six matchups between the two teams last year:

June 1: Lynx def. Valkyries 86-75 at the Chase Center

July 5: Lynx def. Valkyries 82-71 at the Target Center

September 6: Lynx def. Valkyries 78-72 at the Chase Center

September 11: Lynx def. Valkyries 72-53 at the Target Center

September 14: Lynx def. Valkyries 101-72 at the Target Center to take a 1-0 series lead.

September 17: Lynx def. Valkyries 75-74 at the SAP Center to win the series 2-0.

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The Valkyries made noise last season by making the playoffs despite being in their first year of existence.

The Lynx, on the other hand, failed to make the WNBA Finals despite having the best record in the league.

Lynx This Season

The Minnesota Lynx are sitting atop the WNBA standings at 7-2 to start the season. They are playing like a well-oiled machine even without Napheesa Collier. They also lost key role players like Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, Bridget Carleton and Natisha Hiedeman.

Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride have stepped up, while Natasha Howard has been a great pickup in free agency.

However, it’s Olivia Miles who has been the star of the show in Minnesota. The rookie is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals on 49.5% shooting from the field.

Valkyries This Season

The Golden State Valkyries have a 6-3 record and are currently fourth in the WNBA standings. Veronica Burton and Kayla Thornton remain as staples of the offense, while Gabby Williams has been a great free agent signing.

Janelle Salaun is coming off the bench after being a starter as a rookie, but she’s been playing better and averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

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A win for Golden State against the Lynx would put them atop the standings, depending on the Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream matchup.