How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Portland Fire on May 30? WNBA Preview and More

The Indiana Fever are set to visit the Portland Fire at the Moda Center on Saturday, May 30.

It’s the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Fever won the first meeting 90-73 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last Wednesday, May 20.

Both teams are coming off losses, but the Fever have an advantage despite being the away team. The Fire are playing in the second night of a back-to-back. They are coming off a rough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire on May 30?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Portland Fire is set for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off. It will be held at the Moda Center in Portland.

Fans can watch the game live on CBS. It’s also available via live stream on Paramount+, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

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Fever vs. Fire Preview

In their first matchup in Indiana on May 20, the Fever were short-handed after Caitlin Clark was ruled out at the last minute because of a back injury.

It didn’t matter, as the Fever dominated the Fire from start to finish. Aliyah Boston put on a show, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kelsey Mitchell had 21 points and four assists, while Lexie Hull added 16 points and eight rebounds. Tyasha Harris, who started in place of Clark, was scoreless but dished out seven assists in 29 minutes.

On the other hand, Bridget Carleton and Sug Sutton were the only bright spots for Portland in the game. Carleton had 16 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Sutton put up 14 points and four assists.

The two teams will meet for a third time on July 31 at the Moda Center.

Fever This Season

The Fever are entering Saturday’s game with a 4-3 record. They are sitting fifth in the WNBA standings and are finishing their two-game road trip.

They are coming off a tough 90-88 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Aliyah Boston had a shot at forcing overtime, but her shot just came up off the side of the rim at the buzzer.

The Fever had a three-game winning streak before their loss to the Valkyries.

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Caitlin Clark is the Fever’s leading scorer, averaging 22.5 points per game. She’s also putting up 8.5 assists per game, which is the best mark in the WNBA, as per ESPN.

Kelsey Mitchell is not far behind in scoring at 21.1 ppg, followed by Boston at 15.5 ppg.

Fire This Season

It has been a surprising season for one of the WNBA’s newest franchises. The Fire have a record of 5-4, which is good for eighth in the league.

They suffered a rough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Dream on Friday, so they could be a bit exhausted playing on back-to-back nights.

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Carle Leite leads Portland in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game, according to ESPN. She has been a revelation for the Fire in just her second WNBA season.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.1 steals this season. She has been the best player for the Fire so far in their inaugural campaign.