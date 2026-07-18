Minnesota Lynx Deliver Final Injury Update on Olivia Miles

The Minnesota Lynx have a big showdown coming up against the Portland Fire, with many fans wondering about the status of their young rookie guard, Olivia Miles.

During their 96-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, Miles rolled her ankle in the second half of the game and was taken off the court and into the locker room with two trainers. She would not return to the game and was seen limping on the sidelines.

There were at least some encouraging sights after the game, though, as she was seen dancing in the tunnel. Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve did not give an update on Miles after the game, but fans finally have their answer on Miles’ status.

Minnesota Lynx’s Injury Report Has Good News & Bad News

Let’s start with the good news from the injury report that was submitted to the WNBA before the game. Miles was not seen on the report, showing that she is available to play in the contest.

That’s great news for the Lynx as Miles has been their leading scorer this season, averaging 19.3 points per game. She is also averaging a team-high 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Now for the bad news. Minnesota will have to play the Fire without Napheesa Collier and Emma Cechova on the court, as both have been ruled out. Collier is recovering from surgeries on both ankles this offseason, while Cechova has a right knee injury.

Olivia Miles Won’t Miss Time in Critical Lynx Showdown With Fire

Miles is on her way to a potential Rookie of the Year Award, so it is imperative that she plays on the court for the Lynx. She has proven all season to be one of the league’s most promising players, as well as one of the best scorers and ball handlers, and she’s only 23.

Minnesota is looking to pick up a massive win over the Fire in primetime, as they sit with a 19-6 overall record and on top of the WNBA standings. The Lynx look almost certain to make the playoffs since they have won seven of their last 10 games, but need to secure the win against Portland to make that happen.

The Fire will be playing with extra motivation entering this contest, as they are on the outside of the postseason hunt in ninth place with an 11-14 record. They are about three games behind the Washington Mystics for that final playoff spot.

This game might go down to the wire, and the Lynx will lean on their rookie to come up with some clutch shots and passes to win.