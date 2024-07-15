Myles Garrett Sends Message on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese ROY Race

During the offseason, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is tuning into the WNBA. While attending the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, Garrett spoke to Heavy Sports about the league’s most hotly debated topic — who should win Rookie of the Year?

Garrett, the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year, took a long pause before delivering his answer. “Can we do a co? That’s been done before.” The 28-year-old All-Pro believes Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky forward should share the award.

“I mean, Reese has been playing well with her streak of double-doubles. But Caitlin has been putting up great numbers as a rookie, as well. Honestly, great numbers for just — in general.”

While the NBA has named two winners as Rookie of the Year multiple times, the WNBA has not. If the league named two ROY winners, it would be an unprecedented move. However, both Reese and Clark are putting up unprecedented stats.

Reese put up 15 consecutive double-doubles, the longest streak in WNBA history. Her streak was snapped during the Sky’s 81-67 loss to the New York Liberty on July 14. She was just two points away from completing her 16th double-double.

Clark, the first rookie to ever record a triple-double, is on pace to record the most assists by a rookie in WNBA history. Clark already surpassed Sue Bird to have the second most assists (194) and needs 31 more to tie Ticha Penicheiro’s rookie record (225).

As for non-rookie stats, she’s second in the league with assists per game, only behind Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas. The No. 1 overall pick is currently two three-pointers away from tying Dallas Wings’ All-Star Arike Ogunbowale as the league leader from beyond the arc.

Thus far this season, Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Reese is averaging 13.5 points, 1.8 assists, 12.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Both rookies were selected as All-Stars and will compete together against Teams USA on July 20.

Dawn Staley Gave a Temporary Answer on Picking Angel Reese or Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year



Much Like Garrett, WNBA legend and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley knew answering the ROY question was entering tricky territory. “You’re gonna try to put me in a controversy,” Staley told TMZ on July 13, before giving a temporary answer.

“If I had to pick at this time, today, it’s Angel, without a doubt — what she’s been able to do with the double-doubles.” However, Staley, who received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs, also said her answer might change.

“Listen, the season is halfway through, and Caitlin is coming,” Staley added with a laugh. “I’ll say this: Whatever team makes the playoffs, that’s our Rookie of the Year.”

After defeating the Minnesota Lynx 81-71 on July 14, the Fever sit in seventh place with an 11-14 record. The Sky are one spot behind with a 9-14 record. Each team plays one more game before the Olympic break.

Rachel Nichols Gave Her Full Vote to Caitlin Clark ‘Right Now’

.@Rachel__Nichols says she would pick Caitlin Clark over Angel Reese as ROY right now: “She has impacted winning in a bigger way than anyone else in the rookie class.” pic.twitter.com/Q5ZOHInXpe — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 8, 2024



Cooper Flagg, who’s projected to be the NBA’s No. 1 overall pick in 2025, told Heavy Sports his pick for Rookie of the Year was Clark, and analyst Rachel Nichols feels the same way.

While appearing on “Undisputed” on July 8, “To me, Caitlin Clark is the Rookie of the Year right now,” Nichols said. “She has impacted winning in a bigger way than anyone else in the rookie class. She leads all rookies in four or five of the stat categories, and her team is on pace to finish a lot better this year than it did last year, meaning she has impacted the overall state of the team.

“Whereas right now, Angel Reese’s Sky, right now, are not on pace to improve.” However, Nichols was incredibly impressed with Reese’s consecutive double-doubles. “We can’t sleep on the record she just set — anytime you surpass Candace Parker in anything, that is an accomplishment.”