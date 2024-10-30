Who Could Be the Next Caitlin Clark? 10 NCAA Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball has been transformative. She’s drawn unprecedented attention to the sport at both the collegiate and professional levels.

Her high-scoring performances and dynamic style of play have captivated audiences, breaking viewership records and boosting fan engagement. As a senior at the University of Iowa, Clark averaged 31.6 points per game and shattered the all-time NCAA scoring record, surpassing both male and female players in the process.

Her ability to connect with fans and inspire young athletes combined with her exceptional skills has made her a household name, and encouraged millions to tune in to watch her games. One example? There was a 37% increase in women’s college basketball viewership on ESPN platforms during to 2023-24 regular season, according to CNN.

Clark is fresh from winning the WNBA’s 2024 Rookie of the Year award, and with viewership at an all-time high, we thought we’d take a look at the next group of young talent following in Clark’s footsteps. While the players listed below may not all rival Clark’s influence, each is proof that the women’s college game is in good hands.

10. Hailey Van Lith, TCU

Like Clark, Hailey Van Lith has shown a dogged ability to score points. Averaging over 19 points per game in the 2022-23 season at Louisville, she had a down year at LSU in 2023-24. Now at TCU after transferring, she should have more opportunities than ever. Van Lith showcases range and efficiency similar to Clark’s, with a blend of 3-point shooting and a solid mid-range game. Her offensive consistency and versatility make her a reliable offensive threat. Van Lith also has a fierce competitive spirit and leadership presence that sets her apart. Known for her intensity and vocal presence on the court, she plays with a level of grit and confidence that echoes Clark’s leadership at Iowa.

9. Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Now with Kentucky for her final year of eligibility, Georgia Amoore is one of the best players in the nation. A ringer from downtown, she set a record in the 2023 NCAA Tournament when she hit seven 3-pointers in a game. Her high scoring capability, combined with her efficiency from beyond the arc, makes her a dynamic offensive threat, a critical trait in mirroring Clark’s impact on the game. Her ability to facilitate the offense effectively mirrors Clark’s role at Iowa, where she was often the focal point for setting up plays and creating scoring opportunities for teammates. Amoore’s basketball IQ and unselfish style enhance her value, drawing comparisons to Clark’s ability to command her team’s pace and make those around her better.

8. Audi Crooks, Iowa State

While Audi Crooks and Clark play different positions and have differing styles, Crooks’ influence on Iowa State parallels the transformative effect Clark had on Iowa’s women’s basketball. The 6-foot-3 Crooks uses her size and athleticism to control the court as a center, while Clark is known for being a floor general. Crooks’ 40-point debut in the 2024 NCAA tournament, where she shot an incredible 18-for-20, showcased her scoring efficiency and dominance in the paint, bringing her team back from a 20-point deficit to secure victory over Maryland. This performance made her one of the few players to achieve such a high scoring rate in tournament history, a level of impact comparable to the likes of Clark.

7. Madison Booker, Texas

A standout freshman at the University of Texas in 2023, Madison Booker is one of the most exciting young players in the NCAA. Her stats as a freshman underscore her impact (16.5 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in 2023-24), but beyond her stats, Booker has a presence and leadership quality similar to Clark’s, engaging fans and media alike. Her strength in scoring against top-ranked opponents has put her on the radar, as she consistently puts up high numbers even in challenging matchups. She’s a forward, while Clark is a point guard, but the similarities are definitely there. Booker’s all-around game makes her a promising candidate to be the next face of women’s college basketball, and one of the top young players in the college ranks.

6. Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Now entering Year 4 of her eligibility, Aneesah Morrow has shown a unique combination of skills and stats that put her in the conversation as a player with Caitlin Clark-level potential. Morrow’s scoring ability was on full display during her time at DePaul, where she averaged 23.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game over her first two seasons. This kind of production has drawn comparisons to Clark, especially given Morrow’s versatility to dominate both inside and outside. Like Clark, Morrow also has a fearless scoring mentality, often taking on the opponent’s best defenders and still finding ways to impact the game with her aggressive play. She’s definitely one to watch.

5. Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

With her elite athleticism and relentless scoring ability, LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is emerging as a player who could follow in Clark’s footsteps as a transformative force in college basketball. Clark is celebrated for her deep shooting range and her playmaking ability, but Johnson’s athleticism and defensive prowess give her an edge in versatility. As a guard-forward hybrid, she brings a physicality that makes her a threat both inside the paint and along the perimeter, showcasing the ability to score from anywhere on the court. After two years with the Tigers, she has averaged 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Look for her to keep ascending.

4. JuJu Watkins, USC

A dynamic guard for USC, JuJu Watkins made an immediate impact as a freshman during the 2023-24 season, scoring an impressive 27.1 points per game. The 6-foot-2 Watkins brings impressive size to the guard position, allowing her to shoot over smaller defenders, while also scoring from a variety of spots on the court. Her shooting range and accuracy mirror Clark’s ability to pull up from nearly any distance, creating instant offense and spacing issues for opponents. Watkins also displayed solid leadership as a freshman, helping USC secure a Pac-12 title. Her potential to lead a program mirrors Clark’s influence at Iowa, and with just one year under her belt, the sky may be the limit for JuJu.

3. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

A standout guard for Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo’s aggressive defensive play and high scoring make her a unique talent to watch. As a freshman during the 2023-24 season, she led the nation in steals with 4.6 per game. She also put up 23.3 points, hauled in 6.2 rebounds and dished out 5.5 assists per contest, positioning her as a player with Clark-like potential in terms of impact on both ends of the floor. A key aspect of Hidalgo’s game is her scoring versatility, echoing Clark’s deep shooting range and ability to drive to the basket. As a guard, Hidalgo’s ability to create her own shot, pull up from beyond the arc, and penetrate defenses with quick drives is reminiscent of Clark’s early collegiate performances — and she’s just getting started.

2. Lucy Olsen, Iowa

This isn’t just about the Iowa connection, we promise. Lucy Olsen, a high-scoring transfer from Villanova, has drawn comparisons to Clark due to her impressive scoring and playmaking abilities. Now, she’ll be taking the reins from Clark at point for the Hawkeyes. Last season at Nova, she averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field. Unlike Clark, Olsen’s game focuses more on mid-range shooting, whereas Clark is more about long-range accuracy. Still, Iowa coaches appreciate Olsen’s intensity and consistency on both ends, which will be crucial in filling the void left by Clark. Look for Olsen to be a unique offensive asset for Iowa in 2024-25.

1. Paige Bueckers, UConn

The likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers arguably has the best chance to emulate Clark’s trajectory. In 2023-2024, Bueckers averaged 21.9 points per game on 53.0% shooting, also hitting 41.6% of her shots from beyond the arc. Easily one of the most efficient shooters in the NCAA, Bueckers’ game is by no means one-dimensional. She also averaged 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game her junior year, positioning her as an all-around force. Bueckers’ maturity as a playmaker under UConn’s system prepares her well for the versatility and adaptability required at the next level. Like many UConn legends before her, Bueckers promises to cement her legacy in 2024-25 before setting the WNBA afire. Get ready.

