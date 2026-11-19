WNBA free agent Sophie Cunningham has ascended to become one of the most discussed athletes in women’s sports over the last two years. Cunningham has used the increased media attention to grow her brand, and she recently revealed a big dream job she hopes to pursue after her playing career ends.

Sophie Cunningham Open To Leading WNBA As Commissioner

While Cunningham’s future with the Indiana Fever franchise remains questionable, Cunningham gave insight into her post-basketball plans during a recent photo shoot and interview with Maxim Magazine.

Cunningham told the outlet she’d love to stay involved with the WNBA, saying, “And maybe I shouldn’t be saying this, but why not? I do think being the WNBA Commissioner would be awesome. Sometimes you just need someone to lead with love and experience, who has played in the league, and understands what the players need- but also understands the business side of things. And I think I am developing that type of mindset. We’ll see what happens. I think it’d be fun. It’s not out of the question.”

A second-round pick in 2019, Cunningham spent six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury as a role player supporting stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Cunningham was generally known to WNBA fans as a tough defender who often irritated opposing players.

The trajectory of her career changed following a January 2025 trade to the Indiana Fever and the opportunity to play with star guard Caitlin Clark, one of the biggest stars in sports.

Cunningham found multiple new levels of fame and popularity over the last two seasons as a member of the Fever, gaining a reputation as an enforcer with her continued aggressive play. (Cunningham told Maxim she doesn’t view herself as an enforcer)

As Cunningham continues to grow her off-court brand, she believes her business acumen could strengthen her candidacy for the role of commissioner one day.

The league is still trying to find a replacement for Cathy Englebert, who is set to retire at the end of 2026. Cunningham has publicly discussed some of Englebert’s mistakes during her tenure, which may also influence her ambition to fill the role one day.

Will Cunningham Return To The Fever

Cunningham’s primary focus at the moment is figuring out where she’s playing next season. The Fever are the biggest question mark in the WNBA this off-season for several reasons.

They’re trying to sort out their front office following the exits of General Manager Amber Cox and Team President Kelly Krauskopf.

Then there’s the future of current Fever head coach Stephanie White, who Cunningham hasn’t exactly endorsed since the season ended. Cunningham was a strong Sixth Player of the Year candidate before struggling over the regular season’s final weeks.

Cunningham saw her minutes decline and appeared to lose White’s trust. Perhaps Cunningham isn’t too keen on returning to the Fever if White remains the coach.

Then there’s the future of star guard Kelsey Mitchell, who is exploring her options as a free agent. The Fever want to keep the All-WNBA talent, but were less committal to Cunningham’s future publicly when discussing free agency.