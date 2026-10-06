Fever Urged to Make Tough Sophie Cunningham Decision in Offseason

The Indiana Fever have an interesting offseason with some key players about to become available for other WNBA teams to sign.

The Fever face two tough decisions: Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham. Indiana have already made it clear that Mitchell is their top priority, while Cunningham is on their radar to re-sign.

There will be some conversation about what the Fever will do with Cunningham as a free agent. One opinion is already out there that isn’t quite in favor of her coming back to the team.

Indiana Fever Being Told to Rethink Bringing Sophie Cunningham Back

The Athletic’s Candice Buckner shared an opinion piece on the Fever’s decision with Cunningham. Buckner believes that because of the off-court distraction that comes with Cunningham, Indiana should not bring her back.

“So, Cunningham shouldn’t be muted. She can serve up hot takes on her podcast about Wilson needing to “grow up” all she wants. She just needs to do it on another team. Cunningham might be content gold, but she’s not nearly worth the trouble for a franchise struggling to keep basketball first.” “Cunningham, however, is also adored by the likes of Royce White and Kanter Freedom, a pair of has-beens who latched onto her words to crawl back into the spotlight. She’s revered by Rokita, a politician who uses his public office to stoke culture wars. And one-hit wonder Riley, who’s made a living off playing the trans card. They aren’t fans, but agitators. They showed up because Cunningham held open the front door and let them in. The Fever need to reconsider who they let into their sacred home, including the players.”

This season, Cunningham averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with the Fever. She just finished up her second season in Indiana after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Fever Face Tough Decision With Sophie Cunningham

Cunningham was a key player for the Fever off the bench, thanks to her ability to shoot from the three-point line. If Indiana does not bring her back, they will have to find someone to fill that role.

One area the Fever might focus on is looking at the forward position. Indiana is solid at guard with Mitchell and Caitlin Clark. They also have Aliyah Boston at center, but their forward play has been inconsistent.

The reality is the Fever will pay Mitchell a lot of money to keep her there, which could eliminate a return for Cunningham. With other priorities, Cunningham might find a new home on another team.