Sophie Cunningham Responds to Fever Benching With Career Milestone Performance

Sophie Cunningham had two reasons to celebrate after the Indiana Fever’s 96-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Cunningham bounced back from a dramatically reduced role in Indiana’s previous game to score 11 points in the Fever’s final regular-season home game. She also surpassed 2,000 career WNBA points during the victory.

The performance followed a season-low 7:09 against the Washington Mystics. She did not play in the second or third quarters and finished scoreless on two field-goal attempts with a minus-11 rating.

Rather than dwell on the change in her role, Cunningham said she focused on what she could control.

“I could’ve had an attitude. Some would’ve after the Washington game. But no, I had to get to work. I had to look myself in the mirror. What can I do better?” Cunningham said after playing 29 minutes against Minnesota.

Sophie Cunningham Responds to Fever Benching With Major Bounceback

Cunningham’s limited playing time against Washington represented a significant change. She averaged more than 22 minutes over her first 41 games before her minutes dropped to just over seven.

Fever coach Stephanie White addressed what she needed to see moving forward, emphasizing shot opportunities and contributions on the other end of the floor.

“We got to get them the ball. We’ve got to get them the ball in positions to get good shots, and make shots. And they’ve got to help us on the defensive end and rebounding the basketball,” White said.

White also explained that defensive and rebounding considerations played a role in her lineup decisions.

“That’s part of why Raven got the nod tonight,” White added.

Cunningham answered in Indiana’s next game.

Against the Lynx, she shot 4-for-7 from the field and made three of her six attempts from beyond the arc. She also recorded two rebounds and two assists.

Her ninth point of the game pushed her past 2,000 career points in the WNBA.

Stephanie White Praises Sophie Cunningham After 2,000-Point Milestone

White credited Cunningham for responding to the previous game and praised several areas of her performance against Minnesota.

“I thought her activity level on the defensive end and her aggressiveness was really good,” White said. “Her communication was really good. I’m proud of her bounceback.”

The Fever also worked to put Cunningham in better offensive positions.

White said Indiana “made a conscious effort” to make the extra pass and locate Cunningham when she had open opportunities.

“And she stepped up and knocked them down,” White said.

Cunningham’s outside shooting gives Indiana another option around Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. When opposing defenses shift their attention toward the Fever’s primary scoring threats, Cunningham can capitalize on open opportunities from beyond the arc.